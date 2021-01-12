Romain Grosjean shares image of injury from horror crash

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean has posted a picture of his scarred hand - six weeks after his miraculous escape from a fireball crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Moments into the race Grosjean clipped the AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat, and speared his Haas into trackside safety barriers.

Such was the force of the impact, the Frenchman's car snapped in two and was engulfed in flames.

Incredibly, he managed to unclip himself from his cockpit harness before marshals and medical car crew members came to his aid.

He was was then rushed to hospital where X-rays confirmed he sustained no broken bones but he had suffered severe burns to both his hands.

Over the last number of weeks he has provided regular updates through his social media accounts on his road to recovery with the dressings coming off his left hand for the final time this week - the damage to his right hand was not as severe and he was able to remove those bandages at Christmas.

“No more dressing for my left hand,” he confirmed, accompanying the text with a line of champagne bottle emojis.

Grosjean then posted images of his unbandaged hands which showed the extent of the damage and scarring.

Grosjean's contract with Haas was not renewed after 2020