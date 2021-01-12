Romain Grosjean shares image of injury from horror crash

Romain Grosjean shares image of injury from horror crash

Romain Grosjean continues his recovery from last month's horror smash in Bahrain

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 15:04
Colm O’Connor

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean has posted a picture of his scarred hand - six weeks after his miraculous escape from a fireball crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Moments into the race Grosjean clipped the AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat, and speared his Haas into trackside safety barriers.

Such was the force of the impact, the Frenchman's car snapped in two and was engulfed in flames.

Incredibly, he managed to unclip himself from his cockpit harness before marshals and medical car crew members came to his aid.

He was was then rushed to hospital where X-rays confirmed he sustained no broken bones but he had suffered severe burns to both his hands.

Over the last number of weeks he has provided regular updates through his social media accounts on his road to recovery with the dressings coming off his left hand for the final time this week - the damage to his right hand was not as severe and he was able to remove those bandages at Christmas. 

“No more dressing for my left hand,” he confirmed, accompanying the text with a line of champagne bottle emojis.

Grosjean then posted images of his unbandaged hands which showed the extent of the damage and scarring.

Grosjean's contract with Haas was not renewed after 2020

More in this section

2020 NHL Draft - Round One Ice Hockey faces  billion dollar loss due to Covid
New York Jets v New England Patriots Bill Belichick won’t get Presidential Medal of Freedom after all
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix - Race Day - Albert Park Australian and Chinese Grands Prix postponed with F1 season to start in Bahrain
Sean Dancer during the game 3/11/2019

Injury-hit Ireland women suffer defeat in Spain

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up