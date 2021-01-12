Injury-hit Ireland women suffer defeat in Spain

Injury concerns mean Megan Frazer, Roisin Upton and Zara Malseed all missed the defeat
Injury-hit Ireland women suffer defeat in Spain

Ireland head coach Sean Dancer: 'We still have a group of 28 or 29 vying for positions'. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 14:26
Stephen Findlater

Hockey international: Spain 3 Ireland 2

New addition Niamh Carey netted for the Irish women but their second challenge match saw them fall 3-2 to Spain in Murcia.

Carey joined her twin Michelle in the panel last Friday as a late call-up for the five-game series following a couple of injury concerns with Megan Frazer, Roisin Upton and Zara Malseed sitting out game one.

She equalised in the first quarter with a quick strike following Nikki Evans’ turnover, making it 1-1. Spain however, returned to the lead before half-time and moved further ahead via Bea Perez in the third quarter, both goals from penalty corner rebounds.

Deirdre Duke pulled one back late on – her third in two outings – but it was too late to affect the outcome.

UCD striker Carey – a former youth international cross-country runner – is among six development panel players who are currently outside the centrally carded group of 23 but will train with the Green Army through the year.

And coach Sean Dancer says this half-dozen are not out of the running for a European Championship or Olympic spot if they impress.

“They are heavily part of the group,” Dancer said of. "They still have a chance of being selected, even for the Olympics. So I suppose in my eyes, we still have a group of 28 or 29 vying for positions.

“Injuries will probably be a concern at some stage in this busy year between the two tournaments so we do need to have enough flexibility to cover a few things.”

