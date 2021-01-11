Steve Smith criticised for appearing to scuff Rishabh Pant’s guard in third Test

Steve Smith criticised for appearing to scuff Rishabh Pant’s guard in third Test

Steve Smith was criticised for an apparent incident in the third Test in Sydney (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 12:04
Jim Cook, Sydney

Former Australia captain Steve Smith was branded “childish” after an incident during the final day of their drawn third Test against India in Sydney.

With India battling to save the match, Smith was filmed appearing to scuff away the guard mark made on the crease by Rishabh Pant – whose score of 97 helped his side to a memorable draw.

Smith, who was named man of the match after scores of 131 and 81, came in for criticism from former players from across the world on social media.

Former India great Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter: “Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant’s batting guard marks from the crease.”

And condemnation of the incident soon followed, with former England player and coach turned commentator David Lloyd retweeting the video with the words “how childish”.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan added: “This is very very poor from Steve smith!!”

Smith was banned for 12 months in 2018 for his role, when Australian captain, in the ball-tampering scandal during the third Test against South Africa in Newlands.

