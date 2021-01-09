Ireland cricketers see Sunday clash postponed after UAE player returns Covid positive

Ireland's second One-Day International against the UAE in Abu Dhabi has been postponed after one of the players in the host's squad tested positive for Covid-19.

Because of this, Cricket Ireland and the Emirates Cricket Board have agreed to postpone Sunday’s scheduled clash until Saturday, January 16.

“The Emirates Cricket Board has advised us today of a further positive COVID test amongst its playing squad, and we have both agreed the safest course of action is to postpone the second ODI scheduled for tomorrow," said Richard Holdsworth, High Performance Director for Cricket Ireland.

"We hope to play this match on January 16, all going well.”

All Irish players have tested negative, Cricket Ireland added.

The series, which UAE lead 1-0 after

Friday's victory will now continue on Tuesday.