Ireland coach: Hockey World Cup qualification process a 'complete and utter shambles'

Irish men’s coach Mark Tumilty has labeled the 2023 World Cup qualification process as a “complete and utter shambles” with the Green Machine potentially already out of the running for a place.

He is calling for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to put in place a consistent route following the recent announcement all qualifiers would now come solely from the continental championships.

In the past, like the Olympics, there were two avenues to qualify but the FIH changed this in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Europe was awarded seven tickets to the men’s World Cup – and six to the women’s – which must come from the 2021 Euros.

Ireland, however, are no longer in the eight-team top tier following their relegation in 2019 – a result which ultimately saw Tumilty appointed in place of Alexander Cox – and seemingly out of contention.

“Why can't there be a standard qualification process so you have a clear understanding of your four-year cycle?” Tumilty told the Irish Examiner.

“I have seen three different qualification processes in relation to the World Cup. It was going to be home and away games, like the Olympic qualifier. Then it was changed to a 12-team tournament with five teams qualifying. Now we have ended up with what the FIH have come up with.

“We can use Covid as an excuse, but the Olympics is always chopped and changed and the World Cups have chopped and changed. We had the World League then the Hockey Series...”

There is a glimmer of hope, though, with the European Hockey Federation canvassing to see if regional qualifier of some sort would be viable to open up opportunities for a wider range of countries to qualify.

For Tumilty, he is acutely aware of the impact it could have on whether senior players stay on or decide to retire with no elite competition on the table before 2024.

“There should be an opportunity to qualify for a World Cup; it can’t be based on how a team did back in 2019, from a tournament no one had any idea would have any bearing on four years' time.

There will be some guys who were 24 then and could be into their 30s for the next World Cup which is madness.

Tumilty’s panel is currently on a rest period, fortuitously side-stepping a proposed warm-weather trip to South Africa this month. That tournament was also due to feature India, Britain and Belgium but was pulled five days before tip off, meaning Hockey Ireland avoided incurring costly cancelation fees.

On the women’s side, Sean Dancer’s side will play their first international opposition in a year this week with five uncapped ties against Spain in Murcia to kickstart their Olympic year.

The coach is grateful to be back in Olympic preparation mode after a personally strenuous year. In total, he spent a total of 42 days in isolation as he had to attend to personal issues in both Australia and New Zealand before returning to Ireland without his family as originally planned.

“It’s not something I want to ever experience again,” he told the Irish Examiner. “From August onwards was difficult without that personal support network with family on the other side the world, and not be able to really connect.

“It took a big strain on me personally. Probably what helped me get through was the support of the [Irish] squad. The motivation that I got when I turned up to training to see people that wanted to be there. It certainly helped me and it made it worthwhile for the last four months.”

As for the Spanish series, it is a welcome series after inter-squad matches and ties against the Irish Under-19 boys were the staple of Olympic preparation for the past four months.

“We need the games now; we can train all we want, but progress will be when we are tested against good opposition and Spain are very good. Facing the boys are a great way for us to push ourselves and practice a few things but it doesn’t replace the competition that you're going to get from a European and world bronze medalist.”

The side travel with the panel of 23 named before Christmas with Megan Frazer the only injury issue as she continues to manage her return to full tempo.