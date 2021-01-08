Eric Donovan calls for funding as coronavirus leaves clubs on the ropes 

Eric Donovan says it is imperative for grassroots boxing to be supported through the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Athy native was speaking as the lockdown continues to spark gym closures nationwide, with Donovan voicing particular concern for young people in disadvantaged areas.

“Boxing needs to be funded, because I know so many young boxers in various clubs around Ireland. If they don’t have a club to go to ... they’re going to get up to something, and that could be very negative.

“Boxing is not your mainstream sport. It’s tough, it doesn’t get corporate backing. If you look at clubs around Ireland, they thrive in disadvantaged areas.

"The sport gives kids from these areas — especially those who gave up on education, who are more practical than academic — the opportunity to build confidence and self-esteem. To engage in healthy lifestyle habits. The principles of this sport can help, in business, relationships, in life. Boxing was my education.”

Donovan’s profile as one of Irish sport’s leading voices on mental health and wellness has also grown in recent years, the Athy southpaw now regularly employed as guest speaker by schools and businesses.

In boxing terms, his 2020 between the ropes was more eventful than most, his three-fight ledger highlighted by August’s enthralling clash with Manchester star Zelfa Barrett.

Zelfa Barrett in action against Eric Donovan in the IBF Intercontinental Super-Featherweight Title bout in August. Picture: Mark Robinson

“2020 initially promised so much. My eldest son was supposed to do his Junior Cert, my youngest son was to make his Holy Communion, and me and Laura [fiancee] were due to get married in July.

“But it really was dire circumstances for people during the first lockdown. People didn’t know what they were staring into. Now we still don’t.

“But I caught a break in all that, on that Sky Sports show, for a world ranking title against a formidable opponent.

I truly believed in myself, I trained hard, and gave a good account of myself. But I came up short.

“I had to take the positives out of it, and say: ‘look, it’s definitely in me to win a major title.’ It was a bit weird, the praise and plaudits I was getting. I got knocked out! And it’s devastating for any fighter to go through that. But Eddie Hearn [promoter] did tell me that I’d delivered on the night, in terms of everything bar the result, and he promised a return match.

“I don’t know when that’s going to be. I don’t want to live my career or life waiting on another shot from Eddie Hearn. I just want to keep focusing, stay in my own lane, keep working hard. Then when the opportunity does come, that I’m ready to take it.”

One such opportunity arrived just last week, with Donovan installed as mandatory challenger for the European Union’s super-featherweight crown.

The news boosts Donovan’s career ambition to become European champion outright. Victory over Haithem Laamouz would elevate his credentials for a shot at the EBU belt.

“I still wasn’t decided whether to stick at super-featherweight. In actual fact, I was more heading down the featherweight route.

“But I had a choice to either say: ‘no thanks’ [to the title shot], and move back to featherweight. Or actually say: ‘hey, hold on, there’s an opportunity, I think I can beat this guy.’ And if I do win this European Union belt I can still come back down and possibly push towards a shot with the EBU featherweight champion. I’m in a really good position.”

The name of Kiko Martinez has also reemerged into boxing vernacular in these parts, Donovan the latest Irishman linked to the explosive Spaniard.

“I would love that, it would be a dream come true. If we create the conditions to attract him over to Ireland, that could be a fight for the future. My God, I’d relish that. He broke Irish hearts and I’d like to mend them!”

- Reigning Irish featherweight professional boxing champion, former five-time Irish amateur boxing champion, and double European bronze medallist Eric Donovan was speaking following his announcement as BearingPoint’s new Health and Well-Being Brand Ambassador.