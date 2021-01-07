Eric Donovan his eyes set on European super-featherweight crown

Eric Donovan is relishing a shot at a European title in 2021.

The Athy native was last week installed as mandatory challenger for the European Union's super-featherweight crown, setting up a would-be meeting with incumbent titleholder Haithem Laamouz.

The news boosts Donovan’s career ambition to become European champion outright, with victory over his Maltese counterpart sure to elevate his credentials for a shot at the famous EBU belt.

“It’s brilliant news to start the year with”, says the 35-year-old southpaw. “2020 was a rough year but on the final day I got that notification and I was like: ‘wow, that’s amazing.’ Because it has always been a dream to fight for a European title.

“We have to wait for their team to touch base with Mark [Dunlop], my manager, and finalise the logistics, date and location. That’s all out of my control, and with the climate it’s all up in the air, so I just have to focus on my own business at the moment and that’s what I’m doing.”

Despite the stop-start nature of 2020, Dovovan’s year was busier than most.

In particular, the Kildare man made an eye-catching splash with August’s enthralling though ultimately unsuccessful challenge against Manchester star Zelfa Barrett. That maiden professional loss precipitated changes in the Lilywhite Lightning camp, Donovan choosing to link-up with renowned Dublin-based trainer Packy Collins.

“These were the changes that were needed, and sometimes these are the hard things for people to do. Kenneth Egan was my head coach, but I was able to be straight up with Ken and say: ‘look, you’re a good friend, we have a great relationship, but I’d be a fool if I don’t bring some experience into this camp, because I’m going to get another big shot, and if I don't go back prepared, or make adjustments, it would be a mistake. And Ken understood that. These are the tough decisions people are reluctant to make, but I made them, and I’m happy now going forward.

“When I got back from that fight with Barrett, we noticed an area I needed to improve on and that was strength. I needed to get more physical, I didn’t have any strength programme. So I have also been working with my S&C coach Seamus Power, and we have been putting in some serious work, and I noticed I have improved in that area.

“I still wasn’t decided whether to stick at super-featherweight. In actual fact, I was more heading down the featherweight route. But I had a choice to either say: ‘no thanks’ [to the title shot], and move back to featherweight. Or actually say: ‘hey, hold on, there’s an opportunity, I think I can beat this guy.’ And if I do win this European Union belt, which I think I can, I can still come back down and possibly push towards a shot with the EBU featherweight champion. For me, I think I’m in a good position.”

Reigning Irish featherweight professional boxing champion, former five-time Irish amateur boxing champion, and double European bronze medallist Eric Donovan was speaking following his announcement as BearingPoint’s new Health and Well-Being Brand Ambassador.