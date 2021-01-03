Gerwyn Price overcomes late wobble to win World Darts Championship

Price stormed into a 5-1 lead in their best-of-13 final
Gerwyn Price won the World Darts Championship for the first time tonight.

Sun, 03 Jan, 2021 - 22:12
Mark Walker

Gerwyn Price beat Gary Anderson 7-3 tonight to become the first Welshman to win the PDC World Championship.

Price, 35, also becomes the new world number one after holding his nerve in a thrilling contest against two-time champion Anderson at the Alexandra Palace.

Price stormed into a 5-1 lead in their best-of-13 final and, although he faltered with the title in sight, Anderson failed to capitalise.

After missing 11 match darts, Price took his 12th opportunity by hitting double five to clinch victory.

The pair shared the first two sets before Price took control of the tie, averaging 125 in the third set to retake the lead.

Nerves of steel and ruthless efficiency on the doubles helped him extend the lead before he was one arrow short of a perfect nine-dart leg.

As his dominance continued, Price averaged 136.4 over three legs in the sixth set to take a 5-1 lead.

The Scot Anderson took advantage of the first sign of nerves from Price to take two of the next three sets.

However, while he was beginning to miss doubles, his accuracy on the trebles remained a constant and in the 10th set, he was able to regain his composure.

Having missed 11 match darts, he hit double 5 to take the set and win the World Championship for the first time.

“I think it’s going to take a couple of days for it to sink in. I can’t even speak,” an astonished Price said after the game.

