World of pain: The most unfortunate sporting injuries of 2020

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher

Injury: Ripped off fingernail

How: Catching it on his jeans

“It’s just one of those stupid things where I tripped a little bit, lost my balance, and my jeans just kind of yanked out of my hand,” Wheeler said.

“And my nail was already lifted off of the skin bed. So it was really easy just to catch it. Just ripped it a little more off.”

Beleaguered Phillies manager Joe Girardi: “You can’t make this up.”

James Jones, Texas Rangers pitcher

Injury: Torn patellar tendon in knee

How: Tripping over his son’s toy

Jones missed the entire MLB season after the unfortunate accident at home.

Frenkie De Jong, Barcelona midfielder

Injury: Swollen hand

How: Bee sting

Played against Napoli in the Champions League with a heavily bandaged hand after an allergic reaction to the sting.

De Jong later showed off the damage on Instagram.

Cal Crutchlow, MotoGP rider

Injury: Ruptured ankle ligaments

How: Getting a Covid-19 test

The British rider was undergoing his mandatory Covid-19 test at the Catalunya MotoGP when the calamity happened.

“Unfortunately, upon his arrival to Circuit de Catalunya, Crutchlow slipped as he stepped out of the PCR Testing Booth, rupturing his left ankle’s ligaments...,” reported a team spokesperson.

Luka Jovic, Real Madrid striker

Injury: Fractured foot

How: Falling off a wall at his home in Belgrade

“He fell from one wall, I don’t know how to explain it to you, and I don’t really understand how he managed it.

“Basically, everything happened by accident,” one source told Serbian media.

Graham Ford, Ireland cricket coach

Ireland cricket coach Graham Ford. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Injury: Fractured vertebrae and three broken ribs

How: Slipping at home

The fall came at Ford’s Dublin home the night before he flew to South Africa for the Ireland Wolves series against Namibia.

Cricket Ireland said: “Initially, the injury appeared to be no more than bruising and a possible strain, however, after arriving in Durban, Ford attended a local doctor who ordered an X-ray where the extent of the injury was revealed, showing a fractured vertebrae and three broken ribs.”

Ford was forced to return home.

Tyrod Taylor, LA Chargers quarterback

Injury: Punctured lung

How: Getting a painkilling injection

Attempts by a team doctor to administer pain relief for bruised ribs rather missed the target and Taylor was rushed to hospital, eventually missing several weeks of action.

“It happens,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn assured ESPN.

“Tyrod’s not angry, not upset.”

Yoenis Cespedes, New York Mets outfielder

Injury: Fractured ankle

How: Running away from a wild boar

The injury actually occurred last year, ruling Cespedes out for the MLB season, but the reasons only emerged this year.

The New York Post reports: “According to multiple people who were informed of the incident, Cespedes has traps on his ranch for a variety of reasons, including to keep boars away from people.

“But one boar was removed from a trap — perhaps by Cespedes — and either charged toward Cespedes or startled him, causing Cespedes to step into a hole.”

Jaime Moreno, Former Bolivia striker

Injury: Broken nose and serious eye damage

How: Struck by his own golf ball

A horrible injury for the former Middlesbrough man, now a coach with MLS club DC United, whose golf shot struck a path and ricocheted back and struck him in the face, requiring reconstructive surgery of his eye.

Moreno told Telemundo 44 in Washington that he “played the ball quickly and the next thing I knew I was on the ground bleeding”.

Initial fears he could lose the eye were made worse when it emerged Moreno doesn’t have health insurance, and DC United fans rallied to raise funds for his treatment.

Pieter-Steph du Toit, South Africa lock

Injury: Acute compartment syndrome

How: Leg knock

This injury did happen on the pitch, though what looked to be a routine dead leg in a Super Rugby match took a turn after the game and almost saw the Stormers star lose the limb.

“Pieter-Steph suffered a haematoma, which is a solid swelling of clotted blood within the tissue and is a very rare occurrence,” Stormers medical staff told AFP.

“This pressure may decrease blood flow, preventing nourishment and oxygen from reaching nerve and muscle cells.

“If the medical staff do not quickly realise the seriousness of the injury, the patient loses blood supply to the leg and it may have to be amputated.”

Thankfully, Du Toit was rushed to hospital, had an operation the same day, and has recovered, although he has not yet returned to action.

Dimitri Bisoli, Brescia midfielder

Injury: Torn knee tendon

How: Slipped on a step at his home

The injury required surgery and kept Bisoli out for several months.

Michael van Gerwen, darts player

Michael van Gerwen pulled a back muscle while showering with his wife. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Injury: Pulled back muscle

How: Showering with his wife

The ‘Green Machine’ eventually came unstuck against Dave Chisnall in the PDC quarter-final, but there were fears he’d miss the Ally Pally altogether.

He tells it best himself: “I had serious problems last month. I had full hospital checks. It was a twitch and nerves behind my ribs, against my lungs. So this part of my body was in pain.

“I was with my missus in the shower — because we always shower together. It’s good. I was sitting in the shower. I started having a cough and pulled my back. That’s how it happened.”

Pádraig Amond, Newport County striker

Newport goal scorer, Carlovian Padraig Amond, strained his hip flexor muscles merely taking his boot off at training session. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Injury: Strained hip flexor

How: Taking off his boot.

The Carlow man missed a game after suffering the unusual injury at training.

“It’s nothing serious,” said County boss, Michael Flynn.

“He just felt his hip flexor when taking his boot off— the most bizarre thing ever.”

Anthony Pettis, UFC fighter

Injury: Cut hand

How: Taking a doping test

Pettis lost to Nate Diaz after suffering an unexpected handicap pre-fight. He told ESPN: “USADA comes up and says, ‘Hey we need to do a piss test for your drug test’. I did the first drug test, but it was too diluted, because when you rehydrate there is like too much water in you,” he said.

“So they had me do a second drug test, but I had to wait until I could pee again.

“So it was like an hour and a half before the fight so I had to go again and I told the USADA guy to let’s go get it done,” he added.

“I did the test and I’m closing the first bottle up, it’s like a twist cap. So I’m twisting the cap and I put it inside the plastic bag and I see blood.

“So I’m just like ‘what the fuck!’ So I look at my hand and I gashed my hand on the USADA drug test.”

José Quintana, Chicago Cubs pitcher

Injury: Cut thumb

How: Doing the dishes

Needed surgery after the stem of a wine glass broke when he was washing up.

A Cubs statement confirmed: “While washing dishes at his home in Miami, Quintana suffered a laceration on his left thumb that required five stitches.

“This morning in Chicago, Quintana underwent microscopic surgery on his left thumb to further determine the extent of his injury. The procedure identified a lacerated digital sensory nerve in his left thumb, which was surgically repaired.”

Quintana said: “Oh my God. You can’t imagine. It was tough. It was a lot of frustration in me, It was an accident, man. I know how that feels and it’s bad.”