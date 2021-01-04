‘It was the year female athletes had the confidence to speak up about issues in their sport and society’

Louise Galvin

(Ladies footballer, Sevens rugby international, basketballer, qualified physiotherapist)

Katie Taylor with her belts after beating Miriam Gutierrez. Picture: INPHO/Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson

MY HIGHLIGHT.

It was one of the lockdown days when sport was back up and running and myself and my husband watched England-France in rugby, Armagh-Mayo in football, and the Katie Taylor fight. All ladies sport, all brilliant. International, amateur, team sport, individual sport. And at the end of the day, he turned to me and said, ‘that was brilliant’. It was all on the TV, we could see it. If you build it, they will come and I went to bed thinking we’re really getting places, there was such talent on display. And obviously, Katie Taylor winning again, a national treasure, and the pride associated with that.

MY WISH.

Obviously, funding for sport in general will be down for obvious reasons and I hope that female sport doesn’t suffer more than male sport because of that, or that we don’t lose some of the promises that were in place. For example, in World Rugby a huge drive has been in investing in the women’s game. Obviously, World Rugby are going to be running into trouble, because of games cancelled, bums on seats not being there, and I hope that doesn’t fall back on the women’s game specifically. And the same in all sports. My wish is we don’t see a step back because of the pandemic.

Cliona Foley

(Sportswriter)

Naomi Osaka wearing a mask with the name of George Floyd on it at the US Open. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

MY HIGHLIGHT.

One of the things that really encouraged me this year was athletes speaking out. The WNBA in American had a new collective bargaining agreement, it includes brilliant maternity cover, all kinds of things they weren’t entitled to before. But also they were one of the first organisations to come out on Black Lives Matter, and wore Breonna Taylor’s name on the back of every team jersey. Naomi Osaka was another example, Nadia Power and Gina Akpe Moses on the racism issue. Amy O’Connor speaking up, Aishling Moloney speaking up, female athletes having the confidence to speak up about issues in their sport and society. That really encouraged me and the fact they got good coverage for it and were rightly respected for it.

MY WISH.

I’m really encouraged by a story coming out of American soccer. The team coming into the NWSL, probably in 2022. At the moment the name is Angel City, a women’s soccer team playing out of Los Angeles. Natalie Portman is involved, a lot of tech and online people, who have decided that women’s football is worth investing in. Serena Willians is a shareholder, and her daughter, possibly the youngest shareholder in a pro team. Some actresses as well. It’s really interesting, the crossover between art and sport and industry. When you get people that see potential for a women’s team and are willing to invest in it, that’s what women’s sport needs going forward.

Therese O’Callaghan

(Irish Examiner GAA writer, All-Ireland Camogie winner)

The Kilkenny camogie team celebrate their All-Ireland final win over Galway. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

MY HIGHLIGHT.

Seeing sport being played. The months where we had no live sport made us all realise how much a part of our life sport is. For all age brackets, but particularly for older people. Another highlight was the streaming of matches. I thought the fun at a lot of club matches, where they were done locally, was great, the craic and the excitement. And those videos were played over and over. What the GAA did within their communities as well, when there was no sport, going into pharmacies and collecting prescriptions, bringing food to people.

MY WISH.

That women’s sport keeps going in the right direction, but that it keeps growing on merit and we don’t have to be constantly pushing it. One of the frustrations is how there is always pressure on a women’s game to be a good spectacle. Camogie was my sport and I still feel nervous at games, particularly a final, that it’s going to be one-sided or it’s not going to be a spectacle, because this is our showcase. I feel under pressure watching women’s games that it has to be a spectacle so people will talk positively about it. That doesn’t happen in men’s games.

Eoghan Cormican

(Irish Examiner staff writer)

Courcey Rovers celebrate their Cork Senior Camogie Championship victory at Castle Road. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

MY HIGHLIGHT.

It was fantastic to be able to watch the Cork camogie final on live stream, and the Galway final. I rang my sister that evening specifically to talk about the Galway final. I was in Cork, she was in Galway, that just never would have happened before. That’s one of the positives to come out of Covid. Then there was the Ireland-Ukraine soccer international. The result was a disaster, but the day of the game, I haven’t seen a female game to draw that much attention.

MY WISH.

Maybe it’s a good thing that some of the lows happened, Cork-Galway, what happened in Cahir with the dual players. Maybe a line has been drawn in the sand and we will never go back. Going forward, just incremental improvement. It sounds very simple, but that should be the goal. We always look at the ladies football final crowd and it jumps every year. I’d be very much for just incremental improvement in all areas, in terms of participation, and media coverage. Steady as she goes. Others mightn’t like that, but I think it’s the best path forward.