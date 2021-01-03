Lorcan Tucker hoping Ireland can build on 'good, not great' 2020

Ireland's cricketers get their 2021 action underway next week as preparations continue for their One Day Internationals against the UAE and Afghanistan.

The Irish players are in Abu Dhabi for the series and after a number of days of isolation at the team hotel, are now training ahead of Friday's first ODI against UAE. This is followed by three more games before a three-match series against Afghanistan, which is part of the World Cup Super League - the first opportunity teams have to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

Ireland opened their Super League campaign in August with a 2-1 series defeat to England - their last competitive action.

While the games usually come thick and fast in international cricket, the extended break since having last played in Southampton has given Ireland, and wicket-keeper Lorcan Tucker, a chance to re-evaluate where their game is as they prepare for this month's internationals.

“It was an unusually long break from international cricket since the England series," said Lorcan, who has played 28 times for Ireland in 20- and 50-over internationals. "I think the way international cricket is structured means you play a lot of cricket typically, but unfortunately, that hasn't been the case in 2020. Everyone who's involved in the group is itching to get back playing and competing.

“Given that we had a long period of time before this series, I think it was an opportunity to work on things you don't usually get around to mid-season. Whether that's stripping back your technique, developing new skills or focusing on strength and conditioning, it was good for me personally to take a step back and evaluate what I needed to do to improve.”

While Covid meant the intended international schedule, including the T20 World Cup, didn't go ahead as planned in 2020, there were noteworthy wins for the Irish side last year- the win over world champions England coming seven months after they beat the West Indies in a T20 game in the Caribbean.

Still, 24-year-old Tucker, says there is plenty of room for improvement.

“I thought we had a good year as a team. I'm going to hold back from using the word 'great', as we hope that performances like that become more and more regular. It was fabulous to be involved in those victories in 2020, and I know that win against England in an empty stadium will always be an especially fond memory."

Tucker has spent most of the last four years as back-up keeper to Gary Wilson. However, with the 34-year-old on paternity leave, the Dubliner has the opportunity to get a firm grasp on the gloves over the next few weeks. Noel Rock has been drafted in as the back-up wicketkeeper.

Ireland play the first of four ODIs against UAE on Friday before a three-match series against Afghanistan as part of the World Cup Super League on January 18, 21 and 23.

IRELAND squad (vs UAE and Afghanistan): Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, David Delany, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.