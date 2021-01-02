Darragh and Conor O’Sullivan: The Cork basketball stars living their American dream

Every athlete and family has their own story about where they were and what they did last March upon realising their world was going into lockdown but for hoopsters like the O’Sullivans it was one especially mad scramble trying to keep their heads above water.

One day Darragh and Conor O’Sullivan were in their respective student dorms, watching in bafflement the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert touch every microphone at a press conference; then the next, Gobert was testing positive for the coronavirus he’d mocked, prompting the NBA to order spectators at the Jazz’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder back out the doors of the arena and shut down the whole league.

“The following morning,” says Conor, “we got an email from the president of our college saying we’d to be picked up and gone off campus by the next day.”

That would have been fine if he and his brother were back studying and playing in Ireland. But they weren’t. Conor was stranded in Birmingham, Alabama.

Darragh was stuck in Massachusetts.

In Cork, their father Tom, an Irish international himself back in the day, was frantically looking up every available flight back home only to find there was none.

“Can you imagine, your two kids can’t get home and have no place to stay?” says Tom. “I was going: ‘How am I going to get them back? What are they going to do?’ For a while there they were basically homeless.”

There was some respite for Darragh. He’d spent the academic year upstate in a prep school, helping him to acclimatise to basketball and the education system in the States ahead of him going on to college, but before he could take up a scholarship offer to Florida Tech he’d to sit an exam a few days before St Patrick’s Day. His own school, Winchendon, had closed down but a neighbour from home, Mrs Morrissey, had a daughter, Peggy, in Boston, who kindly put him up until he’d done the exam.

But a few days later he found himself in the back of a cab to Logan Airport, both nervous and bemused by the sight of the driver covered completely in a plastic sheath hanging from the car roof, bar a little window to allow him access to the gearbox. It was like something from an apocalyptic movie. Last Flight Out of Boston.

This plane wasn’t transatlantic; the last time Darragh O’Sullivan was in Ireland was exactly a year ago today. Instead the destination was Tennessee. Conor had a team-mate, Evan Sigler, from there and whose parents had kindly offered not to only to put up Conor but Darragh as well.

“We always talk about Irish hospitality,” says Tom, “but from my experience our hospitality is nothing compared to what American families like the Siglers are after doing for ours.

When Conor’s school shut down, Evan’s dad Ken said: ‘Sure we’ll take him in’ and then when they found out about Darragh they said: ‘Sure our basement is big enough for them both. We’ve a gym down there and everything.’”

And so, for three months, that’s what they did. Lifting weights with Evan and shooting hoops outside with him and Ken, a former collegiate player himself, and basically becoming like sons to Ken and Jennifer and brothers to their daughters Emma and Ellie.

In a way with their beds once again alongside one another, it was just like when they’d be in the family caravan down in Glenbeigh, or out hooping in their parent’s driveway. The workouts with Evan and his physical trainer and dad weren’t necessarily a way of prepping for their next competitive game.

“We were only doing what we’d be normally doing,” says Darragh. “If we can play basketball, we’ll play basketball.”

BACK IN THE DAY: Niamh Ring from Ballyvolane with, Darragh and Conor O’Sullivan at a basketball game at Neptune Stadium in 2004. Picture: Gavin Browne

They’ve always been immersed in the game. Although their father Tom made a conscious decision back in his own youth not to pursue the same sport as his brother Jerry who won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal with Cork so to avoid any familial comparisons, for Conor and Darragh there was no escaping from the sport Tom chose. Nor did they want to escape it.

“We grew up in a house where all Dad’s old [Neptune] team-mates would come over,” says Darragh. “Wilky [Tom Wilkinson], Brendan [O’Flaherty], Jim [Nugent]. We heard all the stories. So while the sport was never forced on us, it was always around us.”

And with that, so were the comparisons, or at least references to their dad.

Tom O’Sullivan wasn’t just any player. With eight Superleague medals and five National Cups, he remains the most decorated player in the history of the domestic game, and along with Liam McHale was the standout Irish player during the league’s golden era. From 1985 to 1991, there were only 12 times an Irish player scored 17 points or more in a National Cup semi-final. O’Sullivan hit that mark six times, the same as the rest of the field combined, and he’d continue the streak for another two years for an astonishing cumulative average of 21 points.

Instead of being daunted by such a legacy though, Darragh and Conor embraced it, both going so far as to pick 11 as their number, just as the old man used to wear back in the day.

“I always found it funny,” says Darragh. “One time I was playing for a Cork underage representative team up in Galway and I was in the toilets washing my hands when a man came in: ‘You’re Tom Sull’s son?’ I said: ‘Yeah, I am.’ And he said: ‘Tell him I said hi.’ And then he walked out!” Didn’t matter that Darragh didn’t know the man nor that the man never identified himself. The man could tell a mile off he was a chip off the old block.

Indeed you could say that it’s because of a couple of other similarities between them, bordering on the serendipitous, that now has Darragh in Florida.

Back in 1986-87 Neptune brought a young coach called Billy Mims over from South Carolina as their head coach. He’d duly guide them to another league title and the Top Four championship, memorably in the final overpowering a Killester team featuring NBA champion Mario Elie and the legendary Kelvin Troy.

Fast forward more than three decades later and Mims is coaching the Florida Tech Panthers, a leading Division 2 school, when he walks into a gym of a prep school in upstate Massachusetts called Winchendon College and is soon struck by the game of a young Corkman and how much it resembles that of another player from that city that he used to coach several generations ago. That stroke and ability from beyond the arc. That ability to get out and finish in the open court.

Of all the gym joints, in all the towns, in all the world…

It wasn’t quite as accidental as that. A year or so earlier a video clip had dropped into Mims’ mailbox. It was from an Irish contact, Paul Kelleher, showcasing the talents of O’Sullivan, who along with his brother Conor had starred with Neptune U18 and 20 teams that Kelleher had coached to National Cup honours and were already the backbone of the club’s national league side.

Mims liked what he’d seen and recommended that the kid get a year of prep school in to adjust to the American way of life and ball, but it was only when Mims followed up and went up to Winchedon himself and saw Darragh in the flesh that he truly appreciated that lightning had struck twice and he’d have to coach an O’Sullivan again.

“He was very honest,” recalls Darragh of Mims’ recruitment pitch.

“He made it clear that while he liked my game and work ethic and that I was long and athletic [at 6’6, Darragh is three inches taller than his dad ever was], I’d have to come in and work for my minutes. But he also pointed out that it’s a world-ranked educational institution; books would matter too. And that was a big thing for my family and me.”

So far he loves it there. Massachusetts had its charms but the snow wasn’t one of them; Darragh was so unequipped for the harshness of the post-Christmas climate there that an old international team-mate of his dad’s, Karl Butler, a long-time resident of Sweden, had to send him on an appropriate jacket. In sunny Florida, there’s no need for it. The day you call him, he and a few of his European team-mates are heading for the beach to throw a football around.

The Kennedy Space Center is only 20 minutes away from their Melbourne campus. “It’s unreal. I’ve gone to three space launches already. You’re standing there and at first you think it’s fake but then you feel the vibrations, the rocket goes off and within 30 seconds it’s gone.”

There’s one downside to life in Florida though. Although their season was meant to start in mid-November and the Panthers have yet to have a single positive case, they’ve yet to play a single game. Their conference is an all-Floridian one, and with Covid as rampant as it is throughout the state, collegiate hoops there is on hold. If things stay as they are for much longer, the Panthers will look to play opponents from other conferences to have some kind of season, confident that their own protocols are best practice.

Meanwhile down in Alabama, Conor, now 22, has got to play some ball. Southern College, the Division 3 team he start and plays guard for, have won all three of their games to date. They’ll play a fourth one today and then two games every weekend all the way into early March. Hopefully.

It’s all touch and go. The team-mate whose family he spent Christmas with tested positive once they arrived in Georgia, meaning the poor lad had to spend the 25th in his bedroom. Instead, Conor who had already tested positive earlier in the year, stood in for him for the family meal and photos.

It was just that kind of crazy year, 2020, especially in the States. Both he and his brother wear masks wherever and whenever they can but they’re aware not everyone is as conscientious on that score as their basketball programmes would be, and that while they saw the generous part of America this past summer, it unmasked its ugly side too.

“I’ll never forget when the protestors were taking down the confederate monuments,” recalls Conor. “This fella was all over Twitter, getting onto the cops and saying that if they took down his local monument he’d go there with his AK47 and blow up every…. He used the N word. He must have ranted for over two minutes. Awful stuff. There is that streak here. But it’s not like you hear or encounter it every day.”

At least not in the circles he moves in, which includes black team-mates. His first day in his college which is gated, he was told never to turn right exiting it. And to this day he still hasn’t.

He’s heard it all right and the intermittent gunfire from that more impoverished, black neighbourhood, but never seen it.

A far more familiar sight is the campus gym and weight room. A typical day would constitute a collective team session lasting at least two hours, if not a second one, a weights session, as well as an individual workout in which he’d be expected to put up and chart 500 shots. For some such an unrelenting regimen would be overwhelming. For the O’Sullivans it’s intoxicating.

The cosy option would have been to stay at home, study in CIT or UCC, enjoy their mother’s Betty’s cooking, play Superleague with Neptune and still possibly make the national team that way while later having a well-paying office job. Playing basketball for a living can be a lonely, tough existence, living from pay cheque to pay cheque as from season to season you move from team to team. But that’s the life they want. This is the life they’ve chosen.

“Playing U16s, 18s and 20s for Ireland, that’s what made me want to go,” says Darragh. “You’d play these other countries and on the last day of the tournament you’d hang out and chat and find out where they were looking to go play. Some of them were going to the States, some of them were already pros in Europe, getting paid.

That’s why I wanted to go to America. For the competition. Back home every now and then you’ll run into a team in the Parochial Hall that you can just tell that they don’t want to be there and you run them out of the gym by 50 points. In the States everyone wants to be there, everyone wants to make it, because they’re fighting for that scholarship to get an education or to play pro.

“At home you might practise twice a week for an hour and a half, then play a game at the weekend. Here we lift five days a week, train twice a day, play twice every weekend when there are games. It’s like a job. But I love that. It’s hard not to get better when you play and prepare that much.”

Conor will vouch for that, pointing out how he’s put on at least 15 pounds of muscle since when he used to play national league with Neptune. Don’t let the numerals fool you. There are Division Two schools like Darragh’s Florida Tech Panthers or even some D3 sides that would beat mid-major D1 schools, and definitely better players operating there than those riding the bench, losing out on court time, with the big programmes.

Although he has the option to have another season as a senior, Conor doesn’t know if he’ll stay on after he graduates in business this summer. Maybe he’ll come home, use that degree and play with his beloved Neptune. Or maybe he’ll try to carve out a career in Europe like Jordan Blount and Adrian O’Sullivan have.

Darragh intends to follow the latter route, though that is some time away; at 20, he’s yet to even bounce a ball in the NCAA yet. But someday he will.

And with it, get Billy Mims excited at the prospect of him helping his side challenge for another title.

Just like the old man did.