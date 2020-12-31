Cliona Foley: Empty outrage is useless at the coalface of women's sport

Right now it’s difficult to hit the reset button for a New Year that looks like opening just as chaotically as the one just departing… and we’re not just talking Covid restrictions.

A professor of psychology wrote an editorial yesterday headlined: ‘The GAA is institutionally misogynistic’. She declared unequivocally that the GAA “actively undermines women’s and girls’ participation in Gaelic games.” She mentioned the “carry-on over the women’s football final” (it was a semi-final actually) and threw in references to “male privilege” and the “sin of omission”.

Public reaction online, in the main, wondered if the writer had ever actually set foot in a GAA club, pointing out that their experience in them, particularly at underage level, was far from misogynistic.

They also wondered why she made no reference whatsoever to the two bodies who actually govern women’s Gaelic games, the Camogie Association and the LGFA.

In excoriating the patriarchy of this particular sporting institution she also neglected to mention former GAA presidents like Sean Kelly and Liam O’Neill who personally canvassed for integration of all GAA bodies.

The motivation for the article, and the exact source of her righteousness was unclear, but, to use the vernacular, she pulled harder and more indiscriminately with her rhetoric than any Junior D full-back.

Indignant and outraged is the default position for a lot of public discourse these days and I’m guilty of it myself at times.

When it was reported that the Kilkenny camogie team had to set up a Go-Fund-Me page before this year’s All-Ireland final I retweeted the story and added ‘Mad Ted’ to the Twitter-frenzy.

Five days later I queried Kilkenny’s chairperson Sheila Norris face-to-face about it.

She explained that All-Ireland finalists always have to do additional fundraising because the weekend costs them up to €20,000. The Cats usually do it through a variety of means (including a big table-quiz) but, because of Covid, were forced to do it online this time.

A donation from their own male county board and the Camogie Association had helped.

She set up the Go-Fund-Me page, conservatively pitched their target at €3,000 and was somewhat baffled by the furore.

“I’m not one of those ‘poor me’ people. I’d rather just get on with things,” she explained cheerfully, as evidenced by her personally directing traffic into Nowlan Park for their pre-All-Ireland press event.

A quick check on the account yesterday shows Kilkenny raised €14,645, almost five times more than she expected. Her only mistake was aiming too low.

A similar lack of ambition and confidence was arguably at the root of that infamous LGFA semi-final venue cock-up when someone, or several people, made a series of seriously flawed decisions because they were overly grateful for ‘the loan of the hall’. I’ve heard someone suggest that the ensuing disaster was “the LGFA’s equivalent of the FAI’s changing in airport toilets moment.”

False equivalence, surely?

The FAI mistreated and undervalued its female internationals for years and it took the players threatening to strike to improve their treatment.

The LGFA’s godawful error on this occasion hardly equates to the same kind of systematic disrespect, especially when you consider they had actually moved the original date of the game to accommodate Cork’s dual players.

One of the treasures we lost in 2020 was US Supreme Court justice and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose many aphorisms included: “Fight for the things that you care about but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” Another was: “Reacting in anger or annoyance will not advance one’s ability to persuade.”

Persuasion, through rational debate and strategic action, was the hallmark of the 20x20 women’s sport campaign to which we also bid farewell now.

It met and surpassed many of its targets — 20% improvement in participation in, attendance at, and publicity for women’s sport — but one fifth of very little is still less than equal or fair.

More teenage girls still give up sport than boys.

The numbers of women in coaching is still calculated at 10%. Coverage of women’s sport now varies between an average 5% to 14% per cent across print, online, and TV.

To attract and keep more girls and women in sport, with its many benefits — including the sheer, unadulterated joy of doing and watching it — the pick-axes still need wielding at this coalface.

The 20x20 movement deserves kudos for innovatively increasing the visibility of female athletes, the respect and admiration for them, and the awareness of the disadvantages they often face.

It also got five major companies onboard as sponsors, creating new allies, personal and corporate, that are vital for the growth of women in sport.

For that work to continue it is deeds, not words — including something as simple as resolving to attending more women’s sporting events in 2021 — that are needed, not empty rhetoric and outrage.

Everyone involved in women’s sport hopes this recent progress will continue to the point where support for athletes is commensurate to their efforts and to a day where mention of gender and inequality is unnecessary.

The ‘Notorious RBG’, as the cool kids nicknamed her, was also wont to say that “real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time”.

So as we step into another New Year, it feels important to recognise the progress so far, keep things in perspective and appreciate the quiet axe-swinging of people like Sheila Norris, for whom actions will always speak louder than words.