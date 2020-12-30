Sam Bennett: 'If that's as good as it gets, then I’m okay. But I want more'

A lot of things come naturally to Sam Bennett, but arrogance isn’t one of them.

Almost four months since he launched himself into the hearts and minds of casual and diehard observers of cycling with his exploits at the Tour de France, the 30-year-old Carrick on Suir cyclist laughs when we ask if he’s a superstar now.

He would never admit it, of course — despite the fast car (BMW), gorgeous pad in Monaco, even more gorgeous wife, big salary, legions of adoring followers, and global brands trailing after him suggesting otherwise.

In some ways, Covid-19 has been a blessing for Bennett because a pandemic-free off-season would have involved a string of real-life social engagements and the pomp and ceremony an overnight celebrity is obliged to cash in on.

But Bennett prefers the quiet life, always has, and after a break in the deserted archipelago of the Maldives he’s currently in the midst of more splendid isolation, a two-week getaway at home in Carrickbeg on the Waterford-Tipperary border.

“Superstar? I don´t think so,” he quips.

“Maybe in another year it could have been the case, I don’t know. I went back to Monaco after the Tour and did some interviews in my apartment, but the only thing I’ve noticed is just more attention on me than normal.”

Cycling careers are notoriously short and can be sent dramatically off course in the blink of an eye, as he saw with his own team-mates Fabio Jakobsen and Remco Evanpoel this year, both of whom suffered appalling injuries in crashes.

“In a way, I know maximising my value is part of the territory and I’ve been working at this for years. I am more of an introverted guy, though, so I find it hard to put myself out there. But it’s part of the job and I have to get used to it.”

After a frenetic — and truncated — season that saw him race from January right through to mid-November, his plan over Christmas is to simply reflect on it all. You never know your peak until you´re past it, and all that…

“Yeah, that’s it. I had such a high after the race (Tour) I couldn’t sleep or settle but then about five days after I hit a low and I thought ‘oh man, this could be it´.

“That could well have been my peak. I had a low and I thought ´how do I reach that level of excitement again?’ I never felt so alive at the end of a race.

“I moved abroad when I was 18 and it took me until I was nearly 30 to get that win and achieve one of my ultimate goals of a stage win on the Champs-Elysees at the Tour de France.

So I hit a low and if that turns out to be my career high, that’s okay. My old manager Kurt (Bogaerts) said I could retire tomorrow and leave the sport with no regrets and maybe there is a bit of truth in that. But if that is as good as it gets, then I’m okay. I still want to try and get more, though.”

Home might be on the Cote d’Azur for now, but coming back to Carrick always has a special significance, particularly this year.

“It’s really nice being home, probably the most excited I’ve ever been coming home because I haven’t been home since April and haven’t seen any family besides my wife.

“I was very serious about Covid-19 and I ended up isolating a lot more than I usually would so I haven’t seen much family at all.

“I was gone (to Australia) early at the start of the year, went to the UAE Tour in February, Paris-Nice in March and then it (Covid) all kicked off. It’s been a strange year.

“The hardest thing was when I didn’t have a date to target because that’s what I´m used to now,” he continued.

“Having a set date and training towards it and peaking at the right time is something I am used to... but when everything is up in the air and you just don’t know...

“You´re training for nothing and that was the hardest. I think I did very well, though. I only took a week off after Paris Nice and kept going. I started in January and ended in the middle of November.

“So it’s my longest season ever to really not take a break. In the end it really worked out... it was hard to keep training like that, though, not knowing when you’d be racing again.”

With races getting canned at short notice, he knew he had to be fit for when it really mattered, and that was at the Tour de France.

Bennett knows you can be the best sprinter at every Grand Tour, but if that race isn’t the Tour and doesn’t feature three-time world champion Peter Sagan, or an in-form Caleb Ewan, or the irrepressible Wout van Aert, your claims to be able to beat them all belong on a barstool, 15 years from now.

Which is exactly what he managed to do on an emotionally-charged stage 10 to Île de Ré on September 8.

“To beat them all, the way it happened after so many near misses in the days before, and the job my team did and the faith they showed in me... impossible to put into words.

“Coming out of lockdown, the level was unbelievable. The racing was harder than I ever felt... people had months to get ready and not have setbacks. They just came and it was a short intense season and the level was unbelievable.

“There are so many good guys now, not just one or two. I often wonder are there more guys (now) than ever...you can see which guys have more power, more torque, more speed, there are so many different sprinters who can all compete and beat each other.

“It’s almost at the point where — and it goes for the whole peloton too — sprinting is changing.

You can’t be just a fast, powerful sprinter without the engine. You have to be fit, you have to be able to get over climbs, the level has just gone really high this year…. there were 420 riders out of contract after lockdown so when we came back the level was ridiculous.”

With one of his three ultimate career goals ticked off, Milan-San Remo is next on his hitlist, a race he believes is very much within his compass.

“It’s one I want. If you ever asked me what races I wanted to win it would have been Milan-San Remo, a Tour stage on the Champs-Elysees, and the World Championships... you dream of it but never really think you can do it... and then I win on the Champs Elysees…”

You’ve been warned.