Breaking: Leon Dwyer on a sport that’s tackling barriers and preconceptions

Odds are that Leon Dwyer isn’t your idea of a typical Olympian. Baseball caps, baggy tees and hoodies are the accepted uniform for an entire subculture. It’s not the look most would associate with an athlete as they wave to the crowds at the opening ceremony or step onto a podium to have a medal draped around their necks.

You won’t have seen Dwyer’s results in the sports pages. His domain isn’t a track, a pool or a court but the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to introduce breaking — please don’t call it breakdancing — to its programme of events for Paris in 2024 means that this Dublin b-boy could be joining our elite swimmers, boxers and runners at the Games.

Michelle Martin just can’t see it. Once the best squash player in the world, the Australian’s exasperation was total, her anger almost visceral, when the news broke this month that her sport had been rejected at the fourth time of asking while breaking, skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing were ushered in with a high-five and a virtual hug.

A “mockery,” she called it.

“You just look at the whole thing and you just go, ‘where’s the Olympics going?’ I know some people say breakdancing’s a sport but ... I don’t understand,” said Martin, whose astonishment and naked scorn was shared so widely by so many for whom this juxtaposition of sport and dance of any kind is anathema.

The concept of sport has always been a moveable feast. The Olympics has shed events as varied as croquet, cricket, motor boating and painting at one point or another. BMX, karate and 3x3 basketball are among those pursuits to flip through the revolving doors in the other direction. All have had their backers and their biters.

The origin of the word ‘sport’ comes from an old French word ‘desport’ which means leisure. That makes for a broad church. The Council of Europe’s definition uses phrases like, “all forms of physical activity”, whether organised or casual, and which aim “to express or improve physical fitness and mental well-being, forming social relationships.”

Is dance a branch of sport? It certainly fits both those brackets and the IOC recognised the World Dance Sport Federation as far back as 1997.

An association that traditionally oversees the ballroom and rock and roll varieties, it is under this umbrella that the disparate and somewhat disorganised breaking community will work towards Paris. It’s an unlikely alliance but one that will benefit both sides of the floor as they prepare not just for dance’s debut on the Olympic stage but the inevitable criticism that will come with it.

So, then, let’s hear breaking make it’s case.

“It’s very athletic,” says Dwyer. “It has a lot of sports aspects to it and the training is no joke. I’ve done other sports. I’ve played football and trained for karate and boxing and nothing compares to breaking, in my opinion. You have to use your whole body. It’s really intense.

“It’s not just any other dance style. The athleticism is what highlights it. So the sports side of it is very hard. There is a creative side to it as well, obviously, and then there is the mindset as well. I would say 70% of breaking is in your mind because there are so many aspects to it.

“It’s all about controlling the person you’re against and overcoming them. It’s kind of a mad thing. You have to feed off the energy of the person that you are against. It’s like a conversation. If they do a move you have to do it better. You really have to be mentally ready for it and really prepared.”

Dwyer has won breaking events at home and abroad and he is a teacher as well. He holds classes in Dublin and surrounding areas and brings in experts from abroad for workshops as far afield as Limerick and Belfast. Of the 400 or so breakers under his watch pre-Covid, he reckons only 25 could make it to an international level.

Donking Rongavilla, one of the 200 or so people on the Irish breaking scene and a dance teacher who has taken on a role with the Breaking Ireland body working under Dance Sports Ireland’s umbrella, puts this another way: it took him three years to learn how to head spin and five to windmill. That’s just the basics.

“When you put that in terms of the Olympics it feels right,” says Rongavilla who shares Dwyer’s delight for 2024. “In the school, not every kid can kick a ball or tackle someone. Some kids dream about dance and this gives kids like that the opportunity to perform at the Olympics too. To break you need to be flexible, you need to have strength and it takes time and commitment to learn.”

Part of Martin’s beef when squash was overlooked was the fact that breaking events are decided by judges rather than by points scored or who crosses the line first. There are already events as disparate as boxing and figure skating judged in precisely that manner but breaking is based on far more than technique.

Creativity, personality and musicality are among the other intangibles at play here.

Breaking is one of the four elements in hip hop so music’s importance is obvious. Dwyer practises to everything from rock to classic to hip hop, each one instilling a different form of energy and determining his movement.

Originality is a core principle and the need for flexibility extends from the physical to the aural given it is the DJs who choose the tunes on the day of battle.

B-boys and b-girls perform for anything between 45 seconds and a minute at a time and the number of rounds can stretch into double figures.

Look at any YouTube video and the physical demands are obvious . No move can be used twice, something which Dwyer describes as the most challenging aspect.

Injuries, as in most sports, are an occupational hazard. It goes with the territory when you need to spin on your head and on surfaces that vary from concrete to grass to a patch of lino. Dwyer isn’t atypical in that a tune can prompt an impromptu routine there and then, regardless of the ground beneath his feet.

If sport is passion then breaking has it in spades.

Dwyer is the third generation of a family of dancers. His grandfather, Maurice Cooney, was into popping, a robotic movement characterised by the sudden tensing and releasing of the muscles. His mother, Claudette, is a ballet teacher. Dwyer and his sisters Heidi and Leah all followed down that path but Dwyer found ballet too restrictive.

Breaking was anything but. He was hooked from the off.

“There’s so many aspects to it but if you’ve had a hard day and you just go and train it can clear everything. When you’re with your friends practising it feels like you’re in a different world. And you’re not thinking of anything else around you. It’s a sense of freedom.

There’s nothing that can compare for me. Just enjoying the energy and what we do with each other, it’s such a good feeling. Another thing is that Dublin is so multicultural right now. Some of the guys couldn’t speak English at all but we could translate for each other through our dance.”

It’s this universal language that the IOC has been seeking. Our very concept of what constitutes sport is shifting. The popularity of esports, which exercises nothing more than the brain and a set of thumbs, has gone through the roof. The NFL, a world superpower, has suffered alarming dips in ratings. The Olympics can be a ponderous oil tanker but it has turned towards youth-orientated and urban sports with no little speed.

In 2012, the IOC asked spectators going to and from events in London whether they considered dancing as a sport and the responses were positive enough for more advanced steps to be taken. Four years later, Tommy Shaughnessy of Dance Sport Ireland and the world dance body was in London with a number of breaking legends and plotting out the way ahead.

By 2018, breaking was on the bill at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires and the IOC was blown away by the interest it generated. That breaking has made the biggest stage of all just two years later is incredible. As Shaughnessy says, some sports can take 20 years to get into the Olympics. Or, in the case of squash, 20 years and counting.

Not everyone within the sport is bowled over.

As with skateboarding, there is a queasiness that the sport will be compromised, diluted, by the Olympics and the mainstream in general. Or that judging will lean too far towards the athletic and not those intangibles that are every bit as important in making the sport and the culture what it is.

Rongavilla, a coach when two Irish b-boys competed in the Youth Olympics qualifiers in Germany a few years back, doesn’t share those worries.

“We are going to bring an Irish flag to the event in 2024,” he declares. Shaughnessy speaks excitedly about multiplying the numbers of b-boys and b-girls in Ireland ten-fold in the short-term.

Dwyer has designed promotional dance work for a spree of brands that include Nike and Red Bull so he doesn’t need to be sold on the potential for breaking in the sporting or the commercial sphere. What he can’t get his head around just yet is the possibility that he could yet add ‘Olympian’ to an ever-growing CV.

“I don’t even know how to put it into words,” he laughs. “It’s something that I didn’t dream of because I never even thought it would happen.”