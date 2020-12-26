Alvin Kamara ties NFL record for rushing touchdowns as Saints beat Vikings 52-33

Alvin Kamara ties NFL record for rushing touchdowns as Saints beat Vikings 52-33

Alvin Kamara runs in for a touchdown (Brett Duke/AP)

Sat, 26 Dec, 2020 - 02:29
Jeff Taylor

Alvin Kamara ran his way into the history books as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Minnesota Vikings 52-33.

The New Orleans running back picked up a whopping six rushing touchdowns in the 19-point win, equalling a 91-year-old record set by Ernie Nevers.

Kamara opened the scoring for the Saints with a brilliant 40-yard run, before Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook hit back with a 15-yard touchdown run of his own.

New Orleans responded with a one-yard touchdown run from Kamara before Will Lutz extended the lead with a field goal.

Both sides continued to pound the ground game into the second half, with Kamara picking up his fourth following a Kirk Cousins passing touchdown to Vikings tight end Irv Smith.

Cousins connected with Smith again shortly after to bring the Vikings back within four, however Kamara’s fifth scoring run ensured New Orleans would take an 11-point lead into the final quarter.

Taysom Hill found the end zone early in the fourth to give New Orleans an 18-point buffer, but a Cousins touchdown pass to Adam Thielen gave the visitors a sniff of a comeback.

But it was not meant to be, with Kamara’s record-equalling sixth score sealing the Saints’ 11th win of the season.

More in this section

Somehow they made 2020 bearable, better... Somehow they made 2020 bearable, better...
Picture of the Day August 25, 2020 Conor McGregor heading to Abu Dhabi to fight Dustin Poirier on UFC return
Five Ireland teams looking to shine on the international stage in 2021 Five Ireland teams looking to shine on the international stage in 2021
nflpa-sourceplace: uk
Abu Dhabi F1 GP Auto Racing

Black Lives Matter movement gave Lewis Hamilton ‘extra drive’ in 2020

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up