Anthony Joshua committed to fighting Tyson Fury and gives June as possible date

Joshua was criticised by Fury for allegedly not showing enough commitment to the contest
Anthony Joshua committed to fighting Tyson Fury and gives June as possible date

Anthony Joshua, pictured, says a clash with Tyson Fury could take place in June. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 16:46
Mark Staniforth

Anthony Joshua has restated his commitment to a world heavyweight title showdown with Tyson Fury and indicated the prospective super-fight could take place in June.

Joshua was criticised by Fury for allegedly not showing enough commitment to the contest after his stoppage win over Kubrat Pulev this month.

But the 31-year-old has confirmed talks are under way and he is unconcerned over where the fight would take place, with Britain looking increasingly unlikely.

Joshua told Sky Sports News: “I’m ready, I’m keen. The next fight I want is Tyson Fury, for the undisputed championship of the world.

“I’m having direct conversations now with my management team looking at the best way to put a package together for 2021 and hopefully it will be done.”

Asked when and where he expected the fight to take place, he added: “I think maybe June. It needs a bit of time. I promise you conversations and face-to-face meetings are happening with representatives of my team and Tyson Fury’s team.

Anthony Joshua, right, made short work of Kubrat Pulev (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

“The possibilities of it being in this country are down to the pandemic and how that shapes. For me I am not too fussed where it is. I just want the fight.”

Meanwhile, Joshua has warned the next generation of boxing stars could be lost to the sport if it fails to gain more financial support through the coronavirus pandemic.

Many amateur gyms have been forced to shut and there are fears some could close for good unless more assistance is forthcoming.

Joshua, who fought at Finchley before roaring through the amateur ranks to win gold at London 2012, has made a substantial financial donation to clubs via the three home nations federations.

More in this section

Carl Frampton v Horacio Garcia - SSE Arena Belfast Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez makes dominant return with victory over Callum Smith
Watching football at home on TV Your TV guide to all the sport on the box this weekend...
Sergio Perez File Photo Sergio Perez to partner Max Verstappen in 2021 after signing for Red Bull
joshuapa-sourceplace: uk
William Hill World Darts Championship 2020/21 - Day Eight - Alexandra Palace

Brendan Dolan progresses to last 32 as four Irish left standing in World Darts Championship

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up