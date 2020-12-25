Five Ireland teams looking to shine on the international stage in 2021

Basketball

FIBA European Championship for Small Countries

The University of Limerick will play host to the delayed championships which sees Ireland grouped with Armenia, Andorra and Azerbaijan.

Ireland were beaten semi-finalists in 2018 where they were beaten by Norway - who are not taking part this time around - so a strong showing on home turf will be hoped for.

Initially supposed to take place in 2020, the five-day tournament starts on June 28, 2021.

Cricket

2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Another championship that fell victim to Covid, the next edition of cricket’s World T20 will take place in India in October. While the 2020 edition was due to take place in Australia, countries will have to wait until 2022 to compete Down Under.

The last edition of this championship was in 2016 where Ireland disappointed with losses to Oman and Netherlands.

Like with most sporting events going into next year, there isn’t much form to go off with so many postponements over the last 12 months. However, Ireland will take confidence from a victory over defending world champions West Indies back in January in the Caribbean and a win in England, albeit in a 50-over game in August.

The men’s cricketers will be among the first teams back in action in 2021 as they travel to the UAE to play four One Day Internationals against the hosts before a three-match series with Afghanistan.

Rugby League

2021 Rugby League World Cup

Sixteen teams will compete in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England next October and November.

Two-time quarter-finalists Ireland will play Jamaica and defending champions New Zealand at Leeds’ Headingley Stadium either side of a clash with Lebanon in Leigh in the group stage.

Ireland's Will Hope in action against Wales in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup. Picture: INPHO/Photosport/Daniel Carson

In 2017, a win over Wales and loss to Papua New Guinea meant Ireland were knocked out at the group stage.

Women’s hockey

Olympic Games

Ireland’s bow at the Olympic Games hockey tournament was another one that was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.

However, July 24, 2021 is the date that will circled in the diary as Ireland prepare to take on South Africa in Japan.

There are further group games against Germany, Great Britain, India and Netherlands, who beat Ireland in the 2018 World Championship final.

A top-four finish in the group will be needed to keep the Olympic dream alive.

Ireland’s boxers

Olympic Games

Seven of the 12 Olympic medals Ireland have won since the turn of the millennium have been in the boxing ring.

With this record, there is an element of expectation that comes with anyone competing in Tokyo under the tricolour.

Kellie Harrington (red) in action against Irma Testa in the 2019 European Games. Picture: INPHO/Soenar Chamid

With qualifying tournaments delayed due to worldwide travel restrictions, there are still boxers with the opportunity to book a ticket to the Far East.

Brendan Irvine (Flyweight) is the only Irish boxer to come through a qualifier for the Games so far but with most weight classes yet to have their qualifying events for European athletes, this team is expected to grow and there will be medal contenders not least women’s lightweight world champions Kellie Harrington.