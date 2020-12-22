Brendan Dolan progresses to last 32 as four Irish left standing in World Darts Championship

The win means Dolan joins fellow Ulster man Daryl Gurney in round 3
Brendan Dolan progresses to last 32 as four Irish left standing in World Darts Championship

Brendan Dolan celebrates after winning a set against Edward Foulkes during day eight of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture: Kieran Cleeves

Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 15:47

Fermanagh's Brendan Dolan secured his place in the third round of the World Darts Championship this afternoon as he defeated Japan's Edward Foulkes.

The win means Dolan joins fellow Ulster man Daryl Gurney in the last 32 of the competition.

The pair could potentially meet in a quarter-final, however, Dolan is up against number three seed Gerwyn Price in his next outing after Christmas.

Meanwhile, there are two other Irish players still in contention at the Alexandra Palace - Carlow's Steve Lennon and Tyrone's Mickey Mansell are still to play their second rounds.

Lennon takes on Devon Petersen in this evening's session of games while Mansell is first up in tomorrow's afternoon session where he takes on 32 seed Ricky Evans.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the remainder of the tournament will take place behind closed doors as London is set to remain in Tier 4 of the UK's restrictions beyond the January 3 final date.

More in this section

Carl Frampton v Horacio Garcia - SSE Arena Belfast Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez makes dominant return with victory over Callum Smith
Watching football at home on TV Your TV guide to all the sport on the box this weekend...
Sergio Perez File Photo Sergio Perez to partner Max Verstappen in 2021 after signing for Red Bull
Christmas Package 2020

Anthony Joshua committed to fighting Tyson Fury and gives June as possible date

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up