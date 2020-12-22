Brendan Dolan progresses to last 32 as four Irish left standing in World Darts Championship

Fermanagh's Brendan Dolan secured his place in the third round of the World Darts Championship this afternoon as he defeated Japan's Edward Foulkes.

The win means Dolan joins fellow Ulster man Daryl Gurney in the last 32 of the competition.

The pair could potentially meet in a quarter-final, however, Dolan is up against number three seed Gerwyn Price in his next outing after Christmas.

Meanwhile, there are two other Irish players still in contention at the Alexandra Palace - Carlow's Steve Lennon and Tyrone's Mickey Mansell are still to play their second rounds.

Lennon takes on Devon Petersen in this evening's session of games while Mansell is first up in tomorrow's afternoon session where he takes on 32 seed Ricky Evans.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the remainder of the tournament will take place behind closed doors as London is set to remain in Tier 4 of the UK's restrictions beyond the January 3 final date.