Ireland's cricketers return to training ahead of January tour to UAE

The games against the UAE and Afghanistan will all take place in Abu Dhabi
A general view of action during the One Day International match between Ireland and Afghanistan in 2018. The two sides meet against in the UAE in January. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 16:28
Joel Slattery

The Ireland cricket squad have been given the all-clear to resume training after a case of coronavirus in the women's camp meant both the male and female teams had to suspend training.

The return to action for the men is timely as fixture details have been confirmed for the seven-match tour of the UAE next month.

All seven games will be played in Abu Dhabi with the tour beginning with a four-match One Day International (ODI) series against the UAE.

This will be followed by three ODIs against Afghanistan, with those games also taking place in Abu Dhabi. The clashes against rivals Afghanistan will be part of the World Cup Super League, a competition which is the first phase of qualifiers for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

This will be Ireland’s first international action since their dramatic run-chase victory over world champions England back in August. The Irish lost that series, which opened their World Cup Super League campaign 2-1.

Afganistan have yet to make their bow in that tournament as both sides had a Covid-affected 2020.

Meanwhile, Cricket Ireland confired that several players and support staff who are not on the tour will remain at home under Covid-19 safe conditions in case a substitute needs to be flown out to Abu Dhabi during the month.

Ireland tour of UAE

UAE v Ireland - all games in Abu Dhabi

1st ODI –  January  8, 2021 

2nd ODI – January 10

3rd ODI – January 12

4th ODI – January 14

Afghanistan v Ireland (part of the World Cup Super League) - all games in Abu Dhabi

1st ODI – January 18

2nd ODI – January 21 

3rd ODI – January 23

