Motorsport Ireland's new affiliation agreement causing concerns for some clubs

Motorsport Ireland, having secured insurance cover, has kickstarted plans to create a calendar of events for next season. The governing body has invited clubs to submit date applications that could assist in deciding when rallying or closed road events may restart. Clubs have until January 22 for rally events, other events go through the usual process. The plans come against the backdrop of MI’s new affiliation agreement as a number of clubs have expressed concerns about some of the (16) terms and conditions. These include clubs being charged the full public liability premium for an event they cancel unless they seek the prior approval of MI and the wording to be agreed, before making any public announcement. The second issue concerns the affiliated clubs having to accept full responsibility for the actions of its officers, officials and members in dealings with Motorsport Ireland.

Meanwhile, a number of the MI racing clubs could go out of existence after they were informed by Motorsport Ireland that its Motor Sport Council has decided to go to contract negotiation with Mondello Park Limited as the promoter for circuit racing (national championships) and as the organiser of all qualifying races for those championships through Mondello Park Sports Club. The clubs concerned are Leinster, IMRC, MEC, Kildare and Carlow. Last July MI advertised for ‘Expression of Interest’ for running Irish motor racing, the conditions ruled out any amalgamation of the existing clubs. The MSC hope that members of the clubs can stay involved in some way with circuit racing.

The cancelation (due to Covid-19) of next season’s Rally Sweden is a blow to Craig Breen. The Waterford ace and Spaniard Dani Sordo were confirmed by Hyundai Motorsport as alternate drivers of the third Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Breen, who was to have driven in Sweden, will be hoping that the British round of the series will in fact be Rally Northern Ireland.

The Killarney and District Motor Club have been informed that their appeal hearing (on the suspensions and fine imposed on the Killarney and District Motor Club in relation to the 2019 Killarney Historic Rally) has been deferred until Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. The Killarney club were unhappy with a planned zoom hearing early next month as they have 19 witnesses to call upon.

Meanwhile Cork’s Lucca Allen competes in the final round (three races) of the Formula Lights series in Japan this weekend.