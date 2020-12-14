Covid case halts Irish cricket training

Covid case halts Irish cricket training
Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 15:30
Colm O’Connor

Cricket Ireland has today suspended training sessions for the Dublin-based senior men’s and women’s squads after a member of the women’s squad has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mark Rausa, Head of Sport Science, Physiotherapy and Medical Services for Cricket Ireland, said that the governing body are taking 'a safety-first and player health approach to our operations.'

He explained: “We were alerted to a positive COVID-19 test result in the women’s performance squad yesterday and implemented requirements under our COVID-19 protocols, which included calling an immediate halt to all Strength & Conditioning and cricket skills sessions for both the men’s and women’s Dublin-based training groups pending the results of further testing.”

He continued: “We have consequently referred a member of the men’s senior squad for COVID-19 testing as soon as possible, but if this test result returns negative then we believe that the Dublin-based men’s players can resume training in preparation for our upcoming tour to the UAE. Our Northern Ireland-based players are free to continue training. 

“The COVID-19 protocols we have in place for indoor training are extremely rigorous, however, we are practising a safety-first and player health approach to our operations, and will update the players as information becomes available about testing outcomes and the hopeful resumption of training as soon as safely practicable.”

