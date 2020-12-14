100 million reasons for Fury v Joshua 

Eddie Hearn has insisted it could take as little as two days to complete a deal for Anthony Joshua to fight Tyson Fury in 2021.

Plans for a 'Battle of Britain' have moved full steam ahead after the 31-year-old stopped Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round on Saturday at Wembley's SSE Arena.

It has paved the way for a twin-fight between the two world heavyweight champions from these shores and while an agreement has been in principle since the summer, it could be signed off as early as next week.

Asked how long realistically it would take to complete, Hearn replied: "A couple of days. There is no reason we cannot complete the deal and then move on and solve the other problems. We need to write to the governing bodies and say yes we have a deal and we'll talk to the various sites and confirm the dates shortly for what I suppose will be the end of May."

There are some potential stumbling blocks, including if Fury is forced to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time and Joshua could be told by the WBO to face mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

But Hearn insisted: "The only hitch I can think of is Wilder. If the court order the Fury rematch, and it doesn’t sound as though they will, then it is out of our hands. That is the only way it falls through is if something stops their side, that isn’t me saying they don’t want it, they do, but if the court orders it then we will have to fight Usyk.

"The WBO probably on Monday will email to say you have 30 days to start negotiations with Usyk. (Bob) Arum seems very confident that the fight (Wilder-Fury) is not on."

If Usyk and the WBO do not agree to that title being on the line for Joshua-Fury, Hearn conceded they could vacate the belt in order to ensure one of the biggest fights in British boxing history is able to take place.

Both fighters could earn up to £100million each from the first bout next summer, if it was to take place abroad, with the split set to be 50-50 and then 60-40 to the winner with the second contest planned for late 2021. A sold-out Wembley would not generate the finances available if the fight was held in the Middle East and therefore is more likely to be the venue for part two of this battle. Joshua and Fury also have television deals with Sky, DAZN, ESPN and BT respectively and while the TV rights are something to be resolved, it is not likely to jeopardise plans for the duo to clash.