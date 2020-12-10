Basketball Ireland make strong case for safe return to action

Basketball Ireland has issued a detailed step-by-step return-to-play proposal to government which envisages a truncated competitive season at both national league and local level run off between March and May.

The sport suffered a considerable setback two weeks ago upon learning that even with the country moving from Level 5 to 3 there would be no change in the restrictions for indoor sport, prompting basketball to cancel its national leagues for the season.

However, the sport’s governing body is now making the case that while it will be impossible for it to run a full season of fixtures, it is vital for both the mental and physical health of its members as well as the prospects of its international teams competing this summer that clubs, schools and colleges can safely resume training on February 1 and start competing again sometime in March into early May.

In its correspondence to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Sports Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, Basketball Ireland has also included an accompanying letter from FIBA Europe’s secretary general Kamil Novak advocating Irish basketball’s bona fides and claiming that at a recent presentation he made to EU sports ministers they were virtually unanimous that “Not to play is not an option.”

Novak has also provided data showing that of Europe’s 47 national leagues, Ireland is one of only four that isn’t currently up and running. In the other 43, there has been “no evidence emerging of clusters”.

“Although understanding that playing indoor sports has a higher risk than playing outdoors,” the BI proposal continues, “we believe basketball is a medium-risk indoor sport at national league and international level in particular (compared to other sports) due to the ‘contact’ time between players. The average time of possession at a good level is just 0.5 seconds. The average touches in a restricted area like the key is just 0.6 seconds.”

The proposal also details how its national leagues could commence with a full-testing facility regime financed by Basketball Ireland and overseen by its medical advisory committee. “If it is deemed appropriate, we will designate two, three or four central venues where all games would be played in order to avoid travelling as much as possible. The safety of venues will be ensured by ongoing discussions with a HVAC (heating, venting and air conditioning) engineer.”

To also minimise travel within the sport, there would be no national competitions at schools, colleges or non-elite club level. Instead they could only compete in their regional or local area board leagues.

The proposal also envisages international teams being able to train collectively from February on at the National Basketball Arena only after rigorous testing and doing any S&C and psychological and video analysis work online.

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne said: “This is a comprehensive document that we’ve been working extremely hard on. We hope that the government sees that the extensive measures that we plan to roll out will ensure the safe return of our sport. We are somewhat of an outlier in Europe when it comes to our National League, with it not being underway. I hope that the government recognises this and reconsiders its approach to elite level basketball. I’d also like to thank FIBA for the backing it has given to Basketball Ireland.”