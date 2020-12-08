Olympic Federation of Ireland votes for first gender-balanced executive committee

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) has voted in its first ever gender-balanced executive committee as a result of last night's EGM.

Voting took place online on Tuesday with nine candidates contesting seven positions. All were filled on a straight count and, notably, without the need for any gender quota provisions as provided for in the regulations.

It marks an important step in Irish sport as national governing bodies strive to increase their female representation at the highest administrative levels, and another significant leap for an organisation that was so beset by problems until recent years.

The new executive will be composed of six males and six females, including Shane O'Connor who is the ex-officio chair of the Athletes' Commissions. Swim Ireland's Sarah Keane has been returned to the role of president for a second four-year term.

The Irish Luge Federation, DanceSport Federation of Ireland, and Irish Surfing were all added to the federation as full members. Kickboxing Ireland was also approved as an associate member.

“I would like to welcome our four new member federations, which represent some of the exciting and diverse sports that are on the Olympic agenda,” said Keane.

“We look forward to working with them and with all of our 42 member federations over the coming years.”