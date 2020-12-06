Sebastien Ogier clinches WRC title with Monza win

French driver Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris WRC) celebrated a seventh World Rally Championship title courtesy of winning the ACI Rally Monza.
Winners French driver Sebastien Ogier and his co-driver Julien Ingrassia (L) pose with Toyota team principal Tommi Makinen of Finland after the FIA World Rally Championship at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on December 6, 2020. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 17:06
Martin Walsh

As French driver Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris WRC) celebrated a seventh World Rally Championship title courtesy of winning the ACI Rally Monza, there was heartbreak for his Welsh teammate Elfyn Evans, who slid his car off the road in icy conditions during Saturday’s second leg in northern Italy. 

Evans was on course to claim a maiden title but made an uncustomary error that saw his Toyota Yaris WRC slip down a bank. In a superb sporting gesture he ran back the road to warn Evans of the danger.

Ogier had a heart-stopping moment on the very final stage when the wipers failed to work for a few seconds and a muddy windscreen impaired his view. However, he went on to finish 13.9 seconds in front of outgoing champion Ott Tanak (Hyundai i20 WRC), who pipped teammate Dani Sordo on the final stage to claim the runner-up spot by 1.5 seconds. 

Their second and third places ensured Hyundai retained the Manufacturers’ title. In what was only his second outing in a WRC event, Derry’s Josh McErlean, the current Billy Coleman award winner, brought his Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing i20 R5 car home in 17th place overall and seventh in WRC3.

Elsewhere, Cork driver Lucca Allen served up his best performance with a sixth-place finish in round 14 of the Japanese Formula Lights series at the Suzuka Circuit. In Saturday’s round 12, he benefitted from the demotion of another driver to claim sixth just ahead of his teammate Tsubasa Iriyama. 

Similar to the previous triple header, Allen retired from the middle race with fuel troubles. He bounced back in the last race where he was close to the top four on occasions. The series concludes at the Fuji Speedway on December 19/20 next.

