Joe Ward gets first pro win in Mexico with first round stoppage

Joe Ward is expected to have another fight in Mexico before boxing in the USA again after recording the first win of his pro career in Mexico on Saturday.

The Westmeath light-heavyweight stopped Luis Alberto Velasco in the first round in Guadalajara.

The experienced Mexican was in trouble from the opening bell, and Ward finished off the job with a head shot in the opening round.

The bout was Ward's first since he lost to Marco Delgado after twisting his left knee in the second round of their meeting at Madison Square Garden in October 2019.

The Rio Olympian, who is signed with Joe Winters and Adam Glenn of Times Square Boxing of New York, recovered from the injury and was scheduled to fight in Boston last March.

But that promotion was shelved because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Adam Glenn and Jimmy Payne were working his corner against Velasco on Saturday night.

Glenn said: "We took the fight at short notice and we kept it under wraps. We might have him fight again in Mexico in a couple of weeks. We're talking about it now.

"We want to get him another win or two. After that, we're going to be bringing him over to the States and start to get on course; bigger and better fights."

Meanwhile, Kildare super-featherweight Eric Donovan bounced back from his defeat to Zelfa Barrett last August in Wavre, Belgium on Saturday night.

Donovan recorded a points win over Rafael Castillo at the Fight Off Training Centre. The win improves the Athy fighter to 13 victories from 14 outings.

He's next scheduled to fight at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast on March 13 against an opponent to be confirmed.