Sport fans can cast their votes via the BBC Sport website from 7am tomorrow
Katie Taylor on shortlist for BBC's World Sports Star award

Katie Taylor, left, following her Undisputed Female Lightweight Championship bout victory over Miriam Gutierrez at SSE Wembley Arena. Picture: Mark Robinson

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 19:31

Katie Taylor will be fighting it out with basketball superstar LeBron James and UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year World Sport Star award.

Taylor retained her WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight belts with a unanimous decision victory over Spain’s Miriam Gutierrez at The SSE Arena, Wembley, a fortnight ago.

The Wicklow star will now be up against LA Lakers star James and mixed martial arts champion Nurmagomedov, Masters champion Dustin Johnson, French footballer Wendie Renard, and Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.

Sport fans can cast their votes via the BBC Sport website from 7am tomorrow, with the votes closing at midday on December 15.

James led the Lakers to their first NBA championship in 10 years, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after extending his unbeaten MMA record to 29-0.

Johnson won the Masters last month, Renard captained Lyon to Champions League glory for a fifth straight year and Duplantis broke the pole vault record twice in one month back in February.

The shortlist for main Sports Personality of the Year award was announced earlier this week and includes 2014 winner Lewis Hamilton, Ronnie O’Sullivan, Stuart Broad, Jordan Henderson, and Hollie Doyle.

Boxer Tyson Fury was nominated but has asked fans not to vote for him.

Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

