Basketball chiefs preparing plan for sport to resume early next year

Basketball chiefs are preparing a return to play plan for Government to allow the sport's National League begin in March.

Last weekend, Basketball Ireland announced the Superleague and Division One seasons have been cancelled.

The Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) decided following a meeting Saturday it had no alternative in the wake of the most recent Covid-19 guidelines from government.

In a statement today, the sports governing body said they are aiming for a February return to action for their elite-level international and National League sides.

They are currently working on a return proposal for all levels of the game, which will be submitted to Sport Ireland for assessment.

It will be immediately provided to government so clear guidance for the sport to resume in a full capacity can be given.

Basketball Ireland has also issued updated training guidelines for December and January, passing of the ball is now permitted outdoors, however the decision to do so will be at each club’s discretion.

“Unfortunately we don’t expect competitive action to occur in December or January, so as a result are now targeting a re-start date of mid-February at the very earliest," said Basketball Ireland chairman, Paul McDevitt.

"We remain resolute in our desire to get our players back on the court and are working hard to make that happen. We shall continue to lobby our cause to Government, as we fight our corner for our clubs, players, officials, volunteers and fans.”

Added CEO Bernard O’Byrne: “For this plan to become reality it is of utmost importance that our players and clubs continue to be vigilant and put safety first.

"It will also depend on Government listening to our voice and showing some solidarity with the tens of thousands of people who need a return to sport physically, emotionally and for well-being of their mental health," Mr O'Byrne said.

Under current restrictions, teams are allowed to train outdoors in pods of 15 with high levels of sanitisation and protective measures. Indoor training must be done individually with no shared equipment, including basketballs.