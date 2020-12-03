Hockey Ireland pay heavy price for hosting high profile games

Hockey Ireland’s finances face a “material uncertainty” which could affect its “ability to continue as a going concern” according to the financial auditors in their accounts presented at the sporting body’s AGM this week.

In 2019, Hockey Ireland filed a deficit of €280,730 and has negative reserves at the year end of €157,390.

While the directors of Hockey Ireland said they hope to “secure additional long-term sponsorship and they expect to increase the income from affiliation fees”, this auditors maintained their concerns and the situation for 2020 is, of course, complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The deficit arises primarily as a result of significant losses relating to the hosting of the women’s World Series Semi-Final in Banbridge and the Olympic qualifiers in Donnybrook.

These two events accounted for roughly €235,000 of the total loss. In both cases, CEO Jerome Pels explained the difficulty in securing a timely host had a big knock-on effect with delays in upgrade works at UCD’s National Stadium proving costly.

“Hockey Ireland had to secure a new venue because the National Stadium was under renovation and the pitch at the Sport Ireland Campus was not in place yet.

“FIH requirements, erection of temporary stands and the commercial challenge of the venue [for the Series event] being outside Dublin resulted in a significant loss.

“Despite the financial implications, the event was a great success and secured home qualification for the Senior Women’s Team on the road to Tokyo.

“Hosting the Senior Women’s Olympic Qualifier in a rugby stadium and installing a temporary hockey surface in Energia Park [Donnybrook Stadium] was a massive undertaking.” Pels said this event did have “significant benefits” with a record crowd of over 6,000 flocking to both matches while RTÉ broadcast the fixtures at primetime, creating a “unique moment in Irish hockey history”.

However, this did not translate into revenues with the International Hockey Federation taking all the broadcast rights income as well as co-opting their most attractive advertising spots around the pitch.

Hockey Ireland did not request extra support, either, from Sport Ireland whose preference was to play the games at the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown.

The hockey body felt they could create a more spectacular event at Donnybrook while breaking even and so decided against the NSC but they fell short of their targets to the tune of €80,000.

Pels also pointed to the Irish men’s failed Olympic qualification effort, saying the trip to Vancouver “incurred higher costs than anticipated as the location was announced with limited notice, and the team was assigned a fixture much further afield than planned for.” To address the shortfall, Hockey Ireland have are working on a number of plans to make sure the company remains a going concern.

These includes switching its membership model from a team to an individual player basis to increase affiliation fee income. Additional sponsorship was secured in 2019 with further sponsorship being actively sought.

In addition, Hockey Ireland aims to review and monitor expenditure while limiting capital expenditure. Relevant government Covid-19 supports will also be targeted.

"The directors have concluded that the combination of these management plans will significantly improve the company's ability to continue as a going concern, to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.” The other eye-catching figure in the 2019 accounts saw close to €500,000 contributions raised by the Irish youth teams to conduct their various programmes, up from €320,000 in 2019.

All this money is generated directly from within the respective age group programmes via player contributions, fundraisers and personally sourced sponsors with Hockey Ireland not providing resources.

On a more positive note, Hockey Ireland was able to provide its first official membership count. This was listed at 33,521 players, not including those involved in the schools system.