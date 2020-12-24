Irish Examiner Sport's top-10 most-read stories of 2020

In a year when sport was locked away behind closed doors, in those privileged cases where events could continue at all, the natural rhythms of the sportswriter's calendar were turned on their heads.

Long summer days spent scribbling at Croke Park or Lansdowne Road? No more! A quiet Christmas countdown to perfect the yuletide reviews? Forget about it!

Heads for creative feature ideas and public health commentary were required in turn during summer months spent in makeshift home offices before the pace picked up for some frantically produced All-Ireland previews to put an end to 2020.

As people adapted to worlds shrunk within 5km, so too did the Irish Examiner, not just maintaining a vital service in utterly disrupted times, but expanding its offering. Whether it was our new website or live streaming of GAA games, we tried to bring the wider world into people's homes.

And while Covid-19 has naturally dominated the media landscape and fundamentally changed so much of how we relate to sport, there is only one mention of the C-word in our top-10 most-read online stories as readers increasingly turned to the sports pages for an escape.

Trends are hard to detect, these lists often do more to highlight the breadth and variety of our coverage between news and reaction, features and columnists, the visual, audio, and written word.

Even among those stories just outside the top-10, there are big reads, like Kieran Shannon's interview with Mayo hurler Cathal Freeman, and Examiner Sport podcasts, such as David Herity's college psychology course on Brian Cody.

There are photography features from Cork Golf Club to Michael Collins, and tributes to those we lost, including the sad departures of Cork footballer Kieran O'Connor and Munster CEO Garrett Fitzgerald.

Many stories like these, and much more, feature in our top-10:

1. How an amateur GAA photographer took one of the football pictures of the year

- Monday, October 19

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea rises above Séan Andy Ó Ceallaigh of Galway at Tuam Stadium. Photo by Ciara Buckley

The picture that lit up social media and made the front of the Irish Examiner Sport supplement. Ciara Buckley told the story behind her stunning snap of Aidan O’Shea and Séan Andy Ó Ceallaigh.

2. 'I can’t stress it enough – you have to scrap WhatsApp' – GAA

- Tuesday, January 28

A GAA warning against using WhatsApp for official purposes took off at the start of the year. Concerns focused on the lack of compliance with GDPR and the lack of auditing ability by clubs.

3. Dungarvan set to be stripped of county title as part of Covid-19 punishment

- Monday, October 26

Breaking news of Dungarvan being stripped of their Waterford Intermediate Football title as a result of a player awaiting a Covid-19 case lining out in the final. Six club members were also suspended.

4. Davy Fitzgerald: 'The way I was abused today is not right'

- Saturday, November 14

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald was touched by the Clare players who came over to him to commiserate after full-time. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

The Wexford manager was disgusted with a volley of insults that he claimed were aimed at him during their qualifier loss to Clare. A member of the Banner camp sitting in the stand at O’Moore Park was warned by stewards about his behaviour during the match.

5. Colm O'Rourke criticised for using 'homophobic language' on RTÉ

- Monday, February 3

A comment made by RTÉ analyst Colm O'Rourke earlier this year was labelled as homophobic by leading GAA referee David Gough. While Gough later said he was sure O'Rourke meant no harm, he added that the comment did cause harm to people from the LGBT community and that needed to be recognised to create a learning process.

6. Liam Brady: You never saw Maradona let his teammates know they weren't good enough for him

- Thursday, November 26

Meeting of Maestros: Ascoli's Liam Brady exchanges pennants with Napoli captain Diego Maradona

In one of the most eloquent tributes to the late Diego Maradona, his former opponent Liam Brady said that while El Diego had a cheater's reputation in England, his on-field persona was full of fairness and respect for his less gifted teammates.

As well as the brilliant goals, and the little bit of Gaelic, there are all those chances he created for others, most of them missed. But you know what you don’t see after any of those misses? Maradona throwing his hands up in the air, having a go at his teammates. Up close, that’s how I remember him too. I see it all the time now, prima donnas who couldn’t lace Maradona’s boots, making it clear their teammates aren’t up to their standards. Never from him. His teammates loved him dearly.

7. Dr David Hickey: ‘I don’t have much time for this Mayo team. They’re a tragic outfit’

- Saturday, December 19

Dublin legend David Hickey stood on the sidelines for plenty of Dublin-Mayo clashes over the years as a selector and team doctor under Pat Gilroy and Jim Gavin, but he wasn't holding back his views on the champions' challengers last weekend. The reaction has been a mixture of entertainment and outrage.

8. Ronan O’Gara: The day I didn't want Ireland to win - and why

- Friday, December 4

Ronan O'Gara and Shane Horgan chat to then Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt before taking on New Zealand in 2013. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Inspired by former Galway hurler Tony Óg Regan's description of his struggles with retirement, our columnist Ronan O'Gara outlined his own grieving process after retiring and remembers the exact date and time when it hit him like a truck.

9. 'It was the worst night of my husband’s life - and the best night for the boys'

- Tuesday, February 4

A Kerry GAA fan who suffered a heart attack at an Allianz League game in Tralee heaped praise on everyone who helped save his life. Templenoe native Geoff O’Mahony (44) was rushed to hospital, while his three young boys were invited into the Kerry dressing room by Peter Keane where his team signed autographs, posed for photographs, and presented the boys with jerseys before they were collected.

10. Donie Buckley was removed as Kerry coach and selector

- Sunday, March 8

The Irish Examiner broke the news last March that Buckley had been removed as coach and selector of the Kerry senior football team. Despite tensions, sources said Buckley had been planning for Friday’s training session when he was told he would not be part of the management team going forward.

And an honourable mention...

11. Van Dijk just turned to me and said ‘I wouldn’t even bother, I’m just too good’

- Friday, February 14

A Footballer's Life with Graham Cummins

Just pipped for the top-10 on the final weekend of the year, in the first of a new series of Irish Examiner soccer podcasts, former St Johnstone striker Graham Cummins described the demoralising day he was marked by then Celtic centre-half Virgil van Dijk. You can listen back to the full pod below...