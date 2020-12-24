Irish Examiner Sport's top-10 most-read stories of 2020

In a year when sport was locked away behind closed doors, in those privileged cases where events could continue at all, the natural rhythms of the sportswriter's calendar were turned on their heads.
Long summer days spent scribbling at Croke Park or Lansdowne Road? No more! A quiet Christmas countdown to perfect the yuletide reviews? Forget about it!
Heads for creative feature ideas and public health commentary were required in turn during summer months spent in makeshift home offices before the pace picked up for some frantically produced All-Ireland previews to put an end to 2020.
And while Covid-19 has naturally dominated the media landscape and fundamentally changed so much of how we relate to sport, there is only one mention of the C-word in our top-10 most-read online stories as readers increasingly turned to the sports pages for an escape.
And while Covid-19 has naturally dominated the media landscape and fundamentally changed so much of how we relate to sport, there is only one mention of the C-word in our top-10 most-read online stories as readers increasingly turned to the sports pages for an escape.
Trends are hard to detect, these lists often do more to highlight the breadth and variety of our coverage between news and reaction, features and columnists, the visual, audio, and written word.
Even among those stories just outside the top-10, there are big reads, like Kieran Shannon's interview with Mayo hurler Cathal Freeman, and podcasts, such as David Herity's college psychology course on Brian Cody.
There are photography features from Cork Golf Club to Michael Collins, and tributes to those we lost, including the sad departures of Cork footballer Kieran O'Connor and Munster CEO Garrett Fitzgerald.
Many stories like these, and much more, feature in our top-10:
The picture that lit up social media. Ciara Buckley told the story behind her stunning snap of Aidan O'Shea and Séan Andy Ó Ceallaigh.
A GAA warning against using WhatsApp for official purposes took off at the start of the year. Concerns focused on the lack of compliance with GDPR and the lack of auditing ability by clubs.
Breaking news of Dungarvan being stripped of their Waterford Intermediate Football title as a result of a player awaiting a Covid-19 case lining out in the final. Six club members were also suspended.
The Wexford manager was disgusted with a volley of insults that he claimed were aimed at him during their qualifier loss to Clare. A member of the Banner camp sitting in the stand at O’Moore Park was warned by stewards about his behaviour during the match.
A comment made by RTÉ analyst Colm O'Rourke earlier this year was labelled as homophobic by leading GAA referee David Gough. While Gough later said he was sure O'Rourke meant no harm, he added that the comment did cause harm to people from the LGBT community and that needed to be recognised to create a learning process.
In one of the most eloquent tributes to the late Diego Maradona, his former opponent Liam Brady said that while El Diego had a cheater's reputation in England, his on-field persona was full of fairness and respect for his less gifted teammates.
Dublin legend David Hickey stood on the sidelines for plenty of Dublin-Mayo clashes over the years as a selector and team doctor under Pat Gilroy and Jim Gavin, but he wasn't holding back his views on the champions' challengers last weekend. The reaction has been a mixture of entertainment and outrage.
Inspired by former Galway hurler Tony Óg Regan's description of his struggles with retirement, our columnist Ronan O'Gara outlined his own grieving process after retiring and remembers the exact date and time when it hit him like a truck.
A Kerry GAA fan who suffered a heart attack at an Allianz League game in Tralee heaped praise on everyone who helped save his life. Templenoe native Geoff O’Mahony (44) was rushed to hospital, while his three young boys were invited into the Kerry dressing room by Peter Keane where his team signed autographs, posed for photographs, and presented the boys with jerseys before they were collected.
Breaking news last March that Buckley had been removed as coach and selector of the Kerry senior football team. Despite tensions, sources said Buckley had been planning for Friday's training session when he was told he would not be part of the management team going forward.
Just pipped for the top-10 on the final weekend of the year, former St Johnstone striker Graham Cummins described the demoralising day he was marked by then Celtic centre-half Virgil van Dijk.