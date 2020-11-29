Bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr ends in a draw

Bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr ends in a draw

Mike Tyson’s fight with Roy Jones Jr has ended in a draw (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 06:54
PA Sport Staff

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr have fought to an unofficial draw as they turned back the clock in an exhibition bout in Los Angeles.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson, 54, who has not boxed professionally for 15 years, shed an impressive six stones for the eight-round contest at the Staples Centre.

Jones, 51, struck his opponent with a straight left to the nose towards the end of the sixth round while Tyson connected with Jones’s body and head multiple times, with both fighters struggling for breath by the third round, in an event which raised money for various charities.

Jones, considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in history, said afterwards Tyson’s body shots “definitely took a toll”.

“It’s something to take the punches that Mike throws. I’m cool with a draw. Maybe we can do it again,” the slightly younger man said.

The lack of scoring led to claims from many observers, including fight promoter Frank Warren, that it was a meaningless sparring session between two past-it warriors.

On the undercard YouTuber Jake Paul knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in the second round with an overhand right, while former dual-weight world champion Badou Jack comprehensively pounded previously unbeaten cruiserweight Blake McKernan.

The most entertainment, however, arguably came from the performers between bouts, who included Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg.

The latter rapper’s commentary, and smoking of a suspicious-looking substance on camera, lit up Twitter after he said the main event was “like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue”.

Read More

Waterford create a new identity for themselves, the boyish wonders who didn't blink down the home straight

More in this section

Stray dog interrupts Bahrain GP practice after Alexander Albon crashes at high speed Stray dog interrupts Bahrain GP practice after Alexander Albon crashes at high speed
61st Cannes Film Festival - Tyson photocall Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr bid to turn back the clock this weekend in LA
Cork man embarking on 'relentless' 1,200-mile running challenge for domestic abuse charity  Cork man embarking on 'relentless' 1,200-mile running challenge for domestic abuse charity 
tysonpa-sourceplace: uk
Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Pyrobel Killester - Hula Hoops Paudie OConnor National Cup Final

Cancelled: Frustrated Irish basketball chiefs spike league season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up