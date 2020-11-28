Cancelled: Frustrated Irish basketball chiefs spike league season

Basketball Ireland says it's “extremely disappointed” its case for commencement of play January 9 has not been considered properly.
Cancelled: Frustrated Irish basketball chiefs spike league season

BLOCKED: Killester's Adella Randle El in action against Brunell's Greta Tamasanskaite at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght. The sport's chiefs are fuming at the Government's attitude towards indoor sports, claiming it is seriously out of step with the rest of Europe.

Sat, 28 Nov, 2020 - 14:44
Tony Leen, Sports Editor

BASKETBALL’s Superleague and Division One seasons have been cancelled by its governing body, Basketball Ireland.

The Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) decided following a meeting Saturday it had no alternative in the wake of the most recent Covid-19 guidelines from government. No decision has been made over the 2020/21 Men’s National Cup.

In a statement the MNCC said it was “extremely disappointed” that its case for commencement of play in the National Leagues on January 9th behind closed doors, with extra rigorous testing in place, has not been considered properly.

“It is felt that fair play and consultation has not happened and we can only conclude that we are not trusted to act in a safe and responsible manner. We note that many national basketball leagues are taking place throughout Europe with the agreement of the government and health authorities in those countries,” it said.

“As our clubs have commercial commitments as a semi-professional league and cannot be left in uncertainty any longer. We will continue to make the case to the political decision-makers for the playing of elite basketball in 2021. We hope that a competition may be possible in February/March, which will give our players and supporters something to look forward to.

“This is a difficult and disappointing decision to have made but we trust our community understands that we feel it is the only reasonable action to take.” 

 Basketball Ireland CEO and chair of the MNCC, Bernard O’Byrne, added: “Basketball Ireland has been lobbying government, but still have been ignored. It shall not stop fighting for recognition and answers from government. The MNCC feels that certainty is needed and we cannot keep our clubs, players, officials and volunteers waiting. We would have loved to start our season on January 9th, but we’ve been left with no choice.

“Basketball Ireland has been doing its utmost to help our clubs during these difficult times and it shall continue to do so.“

