Cork man embarking on 'relentless' 1,200-mile running challenge for domestic abuse charity 

Liam Cotter of St Finbarr's AC is in week 10 of a project where he will run 100 miles every week for 12 consecutive weeks.
Liam Cotter crosses the line at the Tokyo Marathon. He has completed the 'Big 6' marathons around the world - finishing all of them in under 2hours 50 minutes

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 13:20
Joel Slattery

A Cork man is attempting to complete a world first in his attempt to raise money for a domestic abuse charity.

If that sounds tough as it is, there is more to it. “The Strava Straight Line” is a challenge where you must run the same distance every day - meaning Cotter is embarking on running 15 miles a day, every day for 84 consecutive days, a "relentless" challenge he acknowledges.

Having already completed all the six World Marathon Majors, Cotter had planned to run Chigaco this year - meaning he would only need a second trip to Tokyo to have completed the 'Majors' twice. However, for the Kilmichael native, as with so much that was on the agenda for 2020, Covid put paid to those plans.

With a trip Stateside postponed, the Boston Marathon had to be completed "virtually". With the absence of the traditionally Wesley Scream coming from the local college, Cotter had to settle for 5km loops around his home in Bishopstown.

With the "virtual" marathon done, a new challenge was required.

Liam Cotter hearing the 'Wellesley Scream' during a previous trip to the Boston Marathon. The race was run "virtually" in 2020.
So Cotter chose something beyond daunting to most - the Strava challenge and 12 straight weeks of running 15 miles a day.

He also set up a Go Fund Me where people can donate to support Mna Feasa, a Cork-based domestic abuse charity.

"My wife is passionate about different things and one of the things she is passionate about is fundraising and in particular Mna Feasa is an organisation she has done a huge amount of fundraising for in the past," he said, explaining his choice of charity that he is supporting with the challenge.

However, to get the miles in requires early starts and late evenings.

"I get up in the morning at 5.30 and I run about seven miles and in the evening time, I run another about eight-to-10 miles."

Having run all the Majors in under 2hrs 50mins, keeping pace is something Cotter, who works for the Kerry Group in Charleville (when offices are open), is well able to do.

"I like to run at a competitive pace as well, I don't really go for slow running," he says.

"Of all the runners in the world the people who have ran the big six, I placed 27th from a cumulative time perspective.

"To be honest, I wouldn't regard myself as an elite runner but I would be good to train."

You can donate to Liam Cotter's Go Fund Me here

