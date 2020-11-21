Tennis chiefs downplay talk of delayed Australian Open

Tennis chiefs downplay talk of delayed Australian Open
Sat, 21 Nov, 2020 - 20:34
Jim Cook

Tennis Australia (TA) dismissed on Saturday media reports claiming the start of the Australian Open is set to be pushed back from January to February or March next year due to COVID-19 protocols in the country.

The Herald Sun newspaper reported the year’s first Grand Slam risked being deferred even as the organisers discuss quarantine arrangements with the Victoria state government.

“It’s pure speculation,” a TA spokesperson said.

“Earlier in the week we... (said) how we continue to work closely with the Victorian government and we will update with more information as soon as possible, and there’s no update from that at the moment.” 

The report quoted Victoria premier Daniel Andrews as saying he was “very confident” of hosting the Grand Slam but the exact timing and arrangements “are not settled yet”.

The TA had planned for players and their entourages to arrive in Victoria in mid-December to have time to undertake a mandatory two-week quarantine period before competing in Melbourne in January.

More in this section

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Seven - The O2 Arena Dominic Thiem hands Novak Djokovic another London defeat to reach final
Watching football at home on TV Your TV guide to all the sport on the box this weekend...
Ronnie OSullivan File Photo Wind-assisted Rocket reaches quarter-finals of Northern Ireland Open
Betway UK Championship - Day Four - York Barbican

Ronnie O’Sullivan through to Northern Ireland Open final with comeback win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up