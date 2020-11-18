John Treacy: Indoor sport unlikely before vaccine 

Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy believes indoor sports such as basketball will not take place in Ireland until a vaccine is available, adding that the resumption of such activities is “a long way away”.

With indoor training not allowed during Level 5 restrictions, many clubs in sports like gymnastics, basketball and swimming are facing a financial crisis with reduced revenue and declining memberships. At an Oireachtas committee yesterday Treacy was asked when events like basketball’s Super League might resume.

“I don’t know,” he said. “It’s when it’s safe to do so. You’re looking at the majority of the restrictions being lifted so they can play indoor sports together. That’s a long way away and it’s going to be a long road, unfortunately.

“I don’t think we’ll be seeing indoor sports anytime soon, until we have a vaccine. If you’re (competing in) outdoor sports, you’ve a lot better chance of getting a chance to participate. Indoors is problematic.”

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster criticised Treacy and Sport Ireland chairman Kieran Mulvey, alleging the recent extension of their contracts was in breach of government guidelines. Treacy defended the process, explaining no interviews were held because “we were involved in a pandemic” and Sport Ireland needed to maintain stability.

“So there was no interview, no open process, and you’re sitting there for 22 years (as CEO),” said Munster. “That appears to me to be a breach of guidelines.”

Munster said she would have “no confidence” in Sport Ireland’s governance due to the FAI scandal.

“You were in charge of oversight at the time and it wasn’t yourselves that brought that to the fore. It was investigative journalism.”

Treacy said Sport Ireland was not auditing the FAI’s finances at the time and that “it was only when the FAI agreed to let us audit that the auditors went in.” He said Sport Ireland places a “strong emphasis” on good corporate governance.

In response to the issues facing various sports, Treacy called on members to support their local clubs by renewing memberships: “We need to make sure we keep the infrastructure of sport in place and keep the clubs going.”

Mulvey reassured the national governing bodies, highlighting that the Sport Ireland board has agreed to provide 75 percent of their 2021 grants in January, with the remainder later in the year.

Treacy said €5.8 million will be distributed later this year to help offset the expected drop in membership renewals, and that the government’s support has “given stability to the sector.”

There was good news for cycling with Mulvey stating Ireland’s first indoor velodrome is firmly on the horizon. “We have already had presentations from international teams of architects who have built velodromes around Europe. We expect, hopefully at some stage this year, to convince the powers that be in government to give us the necessary capital expenditure.”

Treacy said it will be critical to Ireland’s success in the sport: “I firmly believe if we had a velodrome on the (Sport Ireland) campus that we would be producing Olympic medallists.”