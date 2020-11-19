Oliver Dingley ready to make a splash at virtual gala

Oliver Dingley will make his first ‘virtual’ competitive splash for 10 months in December following a frustrating delay in the Olympic programme which has seen him out of action since February.

With Tokyo’s Games pushed back 12 months, so too was his qualifying event which is now pencilled in for next April with the NAC diver aiming to land one of 18 remaining spots on the 3m board.

For now, he is contenting himself with preparing for a first online gala, recording his dive via a specific link, with only one take to get it right, before submitting it to be marked by judges. Once all clips from around the globe are submitted, they will be collated on YouTube with the end result unknown until the very end.

It’s a makeshift effort, a far cry from the ideal, but Dingley has first-hand knowledge that he is one of the “lucky ones”.

Relatives have had work issues while his nan Audrey – who is currently in a nursing home with Alzheimer’s in the north of England – contracted coronavirus last week.

Getting to train – albeit in an eerily deserted National Aquatic Centre – has been something of a relief while he reckons the extra year has given him a chance to step back and become a better athlete.

Eighth in Rio, the crucial element for the 27-year-old is upping the difficulty level of his dives and making them routine if he is to push even further up the food chain.

He describes the new additions – front four and a half somersaults and a reverse three and a half somersault among them – as ones to “throw out there and hold on for your life”.

“The goal is to have them on a consistent level so I don’t just have to pull these difficult dives out for a semi-final. I want to have them as a minimum for a preliminaries so I can just land them on my head and get through.

“If anything does happen that I pick up an ankle injury, I will still have the other, easier dives that I can do consistently to get me through.”

Outside of his spartan regime in the pool, TU Dublin final year media student Dingley has kept busy with his podcast Life in a Bubble, picking the brains of the likes of David Gillick, DJ Keith Walsh and skeleton practitioner Brendan Doyle.

Conversations veer often to the mental approaches with Doyle, in particular, discussing PTSD, something close to Dingley’s heart after severe anxiety hit in 2017.

Coping with that forms part of his schools presentations with Team Ireland’s Dare to Believe programme and he hopes his story can strike a chord in the same way Andy O’Brien did with him as a nine-year-old Not an obvious choice for inspiration for heroes, the 26-time Republic of Ireland international is a fellow Harrogate native and attended Dingley’s secondary school. In the aftermath, O’Brien dropped in to dole out some participation medals and proved a powerful presence.

“It was just after the 2002 World Cup and my sporting interest was piquing. Seeing this mystical guy really stirred me and gave me some extra meaning to what I would like to achieve!

“I hated school; I struggled with dyslexia and couldn’t wait to stop going. But, at 5pm each day, I would go into this diving bubble, a safe-haven where I found myself excelling.”

- Oliver Dingley was speaking at the launch of the Olympic Federation of Ireland's 'Dare to Believe' programme