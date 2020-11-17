Over 2 million people tune in to watch Katie Taylor world title fight

Over 2m people in the UK and Ireland watched Katie Taylor defend her world titles at the weekend, her promoters have announced.

Matchroom Boxing announced that the fight generated more than 1.5m views on Facebook, 550k on Sky Sports’ YouTube live stream and across Sky Sports' website and apps there were 227k views, with over 600k viewers on Sky Sports' TV platform.

On the night, Taylor outclassed Spanish opponent Miriam Gutierrez, earning a comfortable win on the scorecards.

The fight was the main event of a triple-header of women's world titles fights with Terri Harper and Rachel Ball also on the card on a historic night.

“What a night and what a monumental moment on Saturday. This huge audience got to see a great night of boxing and a performance of pound-for-pound quality," said Matchroom MD Eddie Hearn

"We have made tremendous strides in women’s boxing but the job is still only half done. Together with these great athletes we will continue to push the boundaries.”