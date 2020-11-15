Tyson Fury delays return to the ring until 2021

Tyson Fury could be forced into a third fight with Deontay Wilder (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sun, 15 Nov, 2020 - 21:57
Mark Staniforth

Tyson Fury has shelved plans to fight in London on December 5 and will delay his return to the ring until 2021.

The world heavyweight champion, who has not fought since beating Deontay Wilder in February, had been expected to confirm a bout against Germany’s Agit Kabayel.

But Fury wrote on Twitter: “The Gypsy King is returning in 2021. Only those that have supported me 100% since my comeback will be with me for the glory.”

Fury had hoped to fight Kabayel as a prelude to two potential meetings with domestic rival Anthony Joshua next year.

But it appears that Wilder’s belated attempts to secure a third meeting between the pair are the reason why Fury’s return has been delayed.

Fury initially expressed no interested in meeting Wilder again after the immediate rematch clause in the American’s contract had reportedly expired.

But Wilder has re-stated those claims in recent weeks, and engaged a retired judge in an attempt to force through that contest.

Joshua, meanwhile, is set to press ahead with his title defence against Kubrat Pulev on December 12 at the O2 Arena.

