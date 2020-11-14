Watch live: Katie Taylor's world title defence against Miriam Gutierrez

Katie Taylor's world title defence against Miriam Gutierrez has been made available for free to all viewers by Sky Sports.
Taylor is due in the ring after 10.30pm this evening.
Watch the fight live here:
