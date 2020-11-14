Watch live: Katie Taylor's world title defence against Miriam Gutierrez

Taylor is due in the ring after 10.30pm this evening
Katie Taylor and Miriam Gutierrez with promoter Eddie Hearn. Picture: INPHO/Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson

Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 22:30

Katie Taylor's world title defence against Miriam Gutierrez has been made available for free to all viewers by Sky Sports.

Watch the fight live here: 

Undisputed: Katie Taylor now a headline act in every sense

Larry Ryan

