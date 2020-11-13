Indianapolis Colts go on 21-point second-half run to topple Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts go on 21-point second-half run to topple Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, left, scored twice in Nashville (Ben Margot/AP)
Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 06:57
Nolan Phillips, New York

The Indianapolis Colts mounted an impressive second-half comeback to beat the Tennessee Titans 34-17 and snatch top spot in their shared division.

The Titans were kings of the AFC South when they welcomed the Colts to Nashville on Thursday and had a four-point lead at the half.

But the visitors exploded after the break with 21 unanswered points courtesy of impressive efforts from their quarterback and his receiving weapons.

Philip Rivers completed 29 of his 39 throws for 308 yards, a touchdown and managed to hit eight different receivers.

Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines stepped up with seven catches and a touchdown between them, while Hines also rushed for his own score and had 70 yards on the ground.

The hosts will rue missed opportunities and a poor showing from their special teams in the third quarter, with kicker Stephen Gostkowski missing a 44-yard field goal and Trevor Daniel shanking a punt before having his next one blocked for a touchdown.

