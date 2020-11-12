Ireland to host 2021 European Cross Country Championships

Ireland to host 2021 European Cross Country Championships
Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 14:17
Colm O’Connor

The 2021 European Cross Country Championships will be held in Ireland.

Fingal-Dublin had been due to host this year's race but next month's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However European Athletics today confirmed that the 2021 Championship will take place at the National Sports Centre Campus on December 12th. 

Torino-La Mandria Park in Italy had been set to be home for the 2021 championship but will now instead be the venue for the 2022 event.

Liam Hennessy, Chairman of the Fingal-Dublin 2021 Local Organising Committee thanked all the parties who made the switch possible.

He said:  “We are delighted to be hosting the SPAR European Cross Country Championships for 2021 and we would like to thank European Athletics and FIDAL (Federazione Italiana di Atletica Leggera) for their support in facilitating the event returning to Ireland next year. Covid-19 had resulted in the championships which were set to take place in Fingal, Dublin next month being cancelled, but we can now look forward to working with Fingal County Council, Sport Ireland and RTÉ to ensure the 2021 SPAR European Cross Country Championships scheduled for December 12th is a memorable occasion for both athletes and spectators.” 

European Athletics Interim President Dobromir Karamarinov said: "Unfortunately, Dublin was unable to host this year’s SPAR European Cross Country Championships this year but we would like to thank Torino-La Mandria for their cooperation to allow Dublin to stage next year’s event. Ireland and Italy both have a rich tradition in staging not only continental but also global cross country events so we are naturally delighted to reallocate the next two editions of the championships to two proud and passionate cross country running nations.” 

Italian official, Maurizio Damilano added: “Together with the Piemonte Region and FIDAL, we have immediately accepted in the spirit of collaboration the request of European Athletics and the Dublin LOC to postpone our SPAR European Cross Country Championships in Torino-La Mandria Park to 2022. “In this difficult time throughout Europe, it seems important to us - with the sporting spirit that has always characterised Italian Athletics - to show our availability towards European Athletics and our friends in Dublin. We fully understand the efforts of those who continue working with great dedication for the support and growth of European Athletics."

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed Silence is golden: Cheering and shouting may be outlawed at rescheduled Olympics  
PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Preview Day One Thomas Bach suggests IOC could look to secure vaccine supply for Olympics
Republic of Ireland Players & Katie Taylor Katie Taylor presented with Ireland jersey by international stars at team hotel in London
Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan end legal battle

Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan end legal battle

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up