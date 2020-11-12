Ireland to host 2021 European Cross Country Championships

The 2021 European Cross Country Championships will be held in Ireland.

Fingal-Dublin had been due to host this year's race but next month's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However European Athletics today confirmed that the 2021 Championship will take place at the National Sports Centre Campus on December 12th.

Torino-La Mandria Park in Italy had been set to be home for the 2021 championship but will now instead be the venue for the 2022 event.

Liam Hennessy, Chairman of the Fingal-Dublin 2021 Local Organising Committee thanked all the parties who made the switch possible.

He said: “We are delighted to be hosting the SPAR European Cross Country Championships for 2021 and we would like to thank European Athletics and FIDAL (Federazione Italiana di Atletica Leggera) for their support in facilitating the event returning to Ireland next year. Covid-19 had resulted in the championships which were set to take place in Fingal, Dublin next month being cancelled, but we can now look forward to working with Fingal County Council, Sport Ireland and RTÉ to ensure the 2021 SPAR European Cross Country Championships scheduled for December 12th is a memorable occasion for both athletes and spectators.”

European Athletics Interim President Dobromir Karamarinov said: "Unfortunately, Dublin was unable to host this year’s SPAR European Cross Country Championships this year but we would like to thank Torino-La Mandria for their cooperation to allow Dublin to stage next year’s event. Ireland and Italy both have a rich tradition in staging not only continental but also global cross country events so we are naturally delighted to reallocate the next two editions of the championships to two proud and passionate cross country running nations.”

Italian official, Maurizio Damilano added: “Together with the Piemonte Region and FIDAL, we have immediately accepted in the spirit of collaboration the request of European Athletics and the Dublin LOC to postpone our SPAR European Cross Country Championships in Torino-La Mandria Park to 2022. “In this difficult time throughout Europe, it seems important to us - with the sporting spirit that has always characterised Italian Athletics - to show our availability towards European Athletics and our friends in Dublin. We fully understand the efforts of those who continue working with great dedication for the support and growth of European Athletics."