Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan end legal battle

Boxer Carl Frampton said he was ‘extremely happy’ that his high profile legal battle with former manager Barry McGuigan has been settled.

The multi-million-pounds case, which began at the High Court in Belfast in September, was due to resume today.

Mr Frampton, 33, was suing Mr McGuigan and Cyclone for alleged withheld earnings. In a counter action, the former two-weight world champion is facing a claim for breach of contract by quitting the organisation in August 2017.

Both men denied any wrongdoing.

However it was confirmed this morning that the dispute was resolved out of court, in a confidential settlement.

Frampton tweeted: “I am pleased to announce that I have settled all of my legal claims against Barry McGuigan, Blain McGuigan, Sandra McGuigan and the Cyclone Promotions companies.

The terms of the settlement are confidential between the parties and the court, but I can say that I am extremely happy with them, and welcome the fact that the legal dispute has now ended.

The legal dispute began in 2017 when the McGuigans and Cyclone Promotions issued proceedings against me in London. Claims were subsequently issued by me in Belfast. The past 3 and half years have of course been difficult but necessary and I want to pay particular thanks to my solicitors John Finucane and my counsel Gavin Millar QC, Peter Girvan BL and Seamus McIlroy BL for their work in delivering settlement terms I am happy with.

I want to also pay tribute to my fans, my friends and my family who stood by me and supported me throughout this time.

None of this would have been possible without the amazing love and support of my children and of course my extraordinary wife Christine.

I am glad that this chapter of my life is now behind me and my focus now, as always, remains on becoming a three weight world champion in 2021.

Meanwhile Mr McGuigan said his family "can now move forward after a very difficult time in our personal lives".

"We are pleased to see this lawsuit come to an end," he said. We feel that the mutual understanding between us and Carl Frampton will work in favour of both parties. We will now focus exclusively on what we do best rather than spending time and money in the courtroom."