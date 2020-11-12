Silence is golden: Cheering and shouting may be outlawed at rescheduled Olympics  

Spectators at next year's rescheduled Olympic Games may be asked to refrain from cheering or shouting in an effort to lessen the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto said the measure was one of a a number being considered.

"There's a possibility that we might ask the (Olympic) spectators to refrain from shouting or talking in a loud voice," he said after a committee meeting last night. "When we think of the impact, we believe it is an item for consideration, to reduce the risk of airborne droplets."

His comments come in the wake of a gymnastics test event in Tokyo at the weekend where 2000 mask-wearing spectators in an 8,700-capacity venue, were urged not to shout or cheer.

Instead, the fans confined themselves to polite applause and murmurs of approval.

The AFP news agency also reported that fans arriving in Japan may be spared a mandatory two-week quarantine, with officials concerned such a policy would be too hard to enforce.

"As the number of foreign spectators is so high, 14 days of quarantine and a ban on public transport use is unrealistic,"

Muto said.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who will visit next week, is confident that fans will be able to attended the rescheduled games next July and August.

"Having seen the different tests in Japan, we can become more and more confident that we will have a reasonable number of spectators also in Olympic venues," he said after an IOC executive board meeting. "How many and under which conditions, it will... very much depend on future developments."