Silence is golden: Cheering and shouting may be outlawed at rescheduled Olympics  

Silence is golden: Cheering and shouting may be outlawed at rescheduled Olympics  
Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 10:39
Colm O’Connor

Spectators at next year's rescheduled Olympic Games may be asked to refrain from cheering or shouting in an effort to lessen the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto said the measure was one of a a number being considered.

"There's a possibility that we might ask the (Olympic) spectators to refrain from shouting or talking in a loud voice," he said after a committee meeting last night. "When we think of the impact, we believe it is an item for consideration, to reduce the risk of airborne droplets."

His comments come in the wake of a gymnastics test event in Tokyo at the weekend where 2000 mask-wearing spectators in an 8,700-capacity venue, were urged not to shout or cheer. 

Instead, the fans confined themselves to polite applause and murmurs of approval.

The AFP news agency also reported that fans arriving in Japan may be spared a mandatory two-week quarantine, with officials concerned such a policy would be too hard to enforce.

"As the number of foreign spectators is so high, 14 days of quarantine and a ban on public transport use is unrealistic," 

Muto said.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who will visit next week, is confident that fans will be able to attended the rescheduled games next July and August.

"Having seen the different tests in Japan, we can become more and more confident that we will have a reasonable number of spectators also in Olympic venues," he said after an IOC executive board meeting. "How many and under which conditions, it will... very much depend on future developments."

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Players & Katie Taylor Katie Taylor presented with Ireland jersey by international stars at team hotel in London
AIG 20x20 Wrap Up event Nicci Daly: 20x20 campaign will leave lasting legacy
Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone Conor McGregor comeback set for January 23rd
PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Preview Day One

Thomas Bach suggests IOC could look to secure vaccine supply for Olympics

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up