Nicci Daly: 20x20 campaign will leave lasting legacy

While the 20x20 campaign is winding down, Irish hockey star Nicci Daly says the platform it has created means its influence will continue to be felt into the future.

With a combination of her engineering know-how and innovative 3D hockey bag of tricks, Daly’s lockdown videos from her home in Rathfarnham were at the forefront of the Show Your Skills promotion earlier this year, amassing thousands of hits.

But her one-lap challenge in 2019 might prove her overall highlight as she brought together a who’s who of Irish female sporting talent — Annalise Murphy, Ashling Thompson, Ellen Keane, Lindsay Peat and Jacqui Hurley among them — to Mondello to set the best time.

“That introduced me to a lot of sportswomen who I was aware of but would never have had a conversation with,” Daly said of the event which brought together a diverse group who now can bounce ideas off each other.

"Since then, Jacqui Hurley has been great at getting like-minded people together. Everyone is on the same page and wants to achieve the same thing for women in sport.

“We all different roles to play — some play, some are behind the scenes, some are in the media. We all do what we can to move things forward.

"[20x20] has given us a platform to build and the momentum, no matter what you are involved in. There’s always more that can be done to push the boundaries of what might be possible.”

From a personal perspective, the motorsport nut — whose father Vivion and uncle Derek raced at the highest levels — has been inspiring her own protegees via her Formula Female outlet.

With the Olympic Games campaign pushed back, she used her time to mentor Kildare teenager Alyx Coby.

With Formula Female’s support, both travelled to France in September where Coby became the first Irish woman to compete in the IAME World Cup of Karting and Daly believes it helped open the youngster’s eyes to new possibilities.

Coby qualified in third place and was running in the top three throughout before an accident late on denied her a podium finish.

“It was great to see an Irish driver competing in Europe with the best female drivers out there,” Daly said of Coby. “I can’t necessarily help her be a better driver but I can help her as an athlete, give her training, advice, a bit of a programme.

“It goes back to 20x20 and what we are trying to do. We are trying to give opportunities to reach higher levels, to see where their talent is and how they can compete on a world stage with other females their age.

“It gave her a taste of what life is like in Europe and, since then, she has been so motivated to do more, race on bigger grids against boys and girls. She has started to see herself as a professional driver which is brilliant.”