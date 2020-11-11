Conor McGregor comeback set for January 23rd

Conor McGregor is set to make his return to the UFC lightweight division on January 23rd on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi in a rematch with number two ranked Dustin Poirier.

While McGregor has yet to sign a contract for the fight, he has verbally agreed to the bout.

Poirier has already agreed terms with the UFC and everything is signed on his end.

The two first met back in September 2014 at UFC 178 when McGregor handed Poirier his first TKO loss of his career, defeating the American in the first round.

The win catapulted McGregor into the mainstream media overseas with a TKO win over such an elite fighter.

Since the defeat, Poirier has been ever-present in the lightweight division, clocking up wins over Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez along with defeating Max Holloway for the UFC interim title.

Poirier attempted to unify his interim title but fell short to the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the American did bounce back with a win over Dan Hooker in June.

For McGregor it has been a stop-start fighting career. The Irishman has only featured in the octagon on three occasions since defeating Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title in November 2016.

Since then he lost out to the now-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov and went on to defeat Donald Cerrone last January in dominant fashion.

At the start of January 2020, McGregor stated he wanted three maybe four fights this year. But his planned season never came to fruition due to the coronavirus and the UFC's inability to cash in on packed stadiums.

But it now appears all sides have finally come to an agreement.

The fight itself will take place at 155 pounds, a weight where many believe McGregor is optimal, but a weight he has only fought at twice in the UFC.

Both McGregor and Poirier have been very respectful of each other during the negotiation period with McGregor stating he will donate 500k to Poirier’s charity The Good Fight.

Whoever the winner on January 23rd will be right in the frame to hold the UFC lightweight belt.