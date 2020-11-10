Road bowling returns in Ulster

Tyrone’s Eugene McVeigh capitalised on an easing of Covid-19 restrictions to capture the Ulster Junior B title at the expense of Niall Mullin on the Cathedral Road on Sunday.

Mullen’s first hopped the kerb. McVeigh’s reply took the same line, but brushed perfectly to give him an early bowl of odds. He increased his lead past Lester’s, but Mullin cut it to an even bowl with his fourth to Campbell’s well.

Mullin played a great shot to McGrath’s gate. McVeigh reply was wayward, but it rubbed and just missed the tip. McVeigh followed with a poor shot. Mullin hit back with another good one to clip the lead to 50m. They both got big shots over the top of Starr’s hill, with McVeigh holding his lead.

Mullin then played a super shot towards Hughes’ line. McVeigh held the lead with a good reply to the coal sheds. Mullin completely misplayed his next bowl and hit the wall at the lane. This left him a full bowl down again. He rallied with a good bowl towards Brannigan’s. McVeigh was off target with his reply. He missed the tip, but a rub kept his lead close to a bowl.

The score looked wide open when McVeigh only beat Brannigan’s with his next. Mullin missed the hollow with his reply. McVeigh then hit the shot of the day. He drove a lightening-fast bowl down the track, it went over the first brow and left him facing Rowntree’s lane. That put him well over a bowl clear and sealed the contest.

At Madden Caoimhe Rafferty had a comprehensive win over Michella Greene in the Ulster Girls U16 final. This was a real power performance from Rafferty. In the Ulster Boys U14 final at Newtownhamilton Ciarán Corrigan beat Ethan Hughes by over a bowl.