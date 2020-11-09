Lisa Jacob appointed Irish women’s hockey team manager ahead of 2021 Olympics

Jacob is a former international with 139 caps earned between 2006 and 2014
Lisa Jacob appointed Irish women’s hockey team manager ahead of 2021 Olympics

Lisa Jacob. Picture: Adrian Boehm

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 16:48
Stephen Findlater

Lisa Jacob has been appointed as the new Irish women’s hockey team manager, taking over from Arlene Boyles in the role to work with head coach Sean Dancer for the remainder of the 2021 Olympic campaign.

Like Boyles, Jacob is a former international with 139 caps earned between 2006 and 2014, a bronze medal at the 2012 Champions Challenge a stand-out highlight.

The Enniscorthy woman subsequently became a dual international, taking up an 18-month contract to play with the Irish women’s rugby sevens team.

Since then, Jacob has been heavily involved in a variety of coaching roles with the Irish Under-16 and 18 teams while she led Old Alex to promotion to the EY Hockey League a couple of seasons ago. Most recently, she was appointed as assistant coach to the Glenanne men’s team. 

Off the pitch, she has been similarly influential. Jacob has been a member of the Hockey Ireland board while she also played a role in the 20x20 campaign, setting up a female coaching mentoring network.

Her skills running the Hidden Strength project are also well matched to the management role, offering a “high-performance toolbox” for self-improvement.

“I hope in my role I can support the players and staff to prepare, perform and fulfil their ambitious goals,” she said of her new role.

The legendary Boyles stepped back from the role in the summer following 30 years involvement in Irish hockey as either a player, assistant coach, and, latterly, as manager for the World Cup silver medal and Olympic qualifying campaigns.

More in this section

Mark Allen File Photo Mark Allen finishes in style to win Champion of Champions tournament
Canoeing: Liam Jegou wins World Cup gold for Ireland  Canoeing: Liam Jegou wins World Cup gold for Ireland 
CYCLING-ESP-TOUR-VUELTA Dan Martin takes career best finish in Vuelta A Espana
Seahawks Bills Football

Josh Allen leads Buffalo Bills to victory over Seattle Seahawks

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up