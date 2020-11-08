Motorsport: Craig Breen retires in Hungary with podium in sight

As Craig Breen (Hyundai i20 R5) retired from a near-certain podium finish on Rally Hungary (round four of the European Rally Championship), the similar cars of fellow Irish drivers Derry duo Callum Devine and Josh McErlean finished seventh and 12th respectively

Victory went to Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen (Skoda Fabia R5) by a minute and 32.2 seconds from the Hyundai i20 R5 of Luxemburg’s Gregoire Munster.

Even though his rally didn’t begin according to plan, Breen was in third spot after three stages, overcoming an error at the stage start of S.S. 1, losing some 15 seconds on the next stage, and spinning on the third.

At the Saturday afternoon service, he remained third, the loose spare wheel moving about in the rear of the car proving a distraction. When second-placed Alexey Lukyanuk (Citroen C3 R5) incurred a time penalty for early arrival at a stage control, Breen inherited second and showed fine form with fastest times on stages six and eight. He went on to finish the day 23.6 seconds behind Mikkelsen, who posted five fastest stage times despite a spin on the third stage.

Breen said, “To get a podium for MRF Tyres and the team is very important, they’ve been working so hard. It’s quite incredible to be getting stage wins after a short period of time.”

A five minute penalty dropped Lukyanuk (Citroen C3 R5) out of contention. Elsewhere, Swede Oliver Solberg (Skoda Fabia R5) and his Northern Ireland co-driver Aaron Johnston had a front-right puncture on SS7 then lost more time with another on the left-rear on SS9. They were ninth overnight – 5.1 seconds behind Derry’s Callum Devine (Hyundai i20 R5), who was off the road on the day’s final stage. Josh McErlean, also in a Hyundai i20 R5, was 11th overnight.

Yesterday, Breen played it safe and carried two spare tyres, he had backed off to ensure the podium spot only to retire with a technical issue on S.S. 12. Meanwhile, Solberg/Johnston claimed fourth as Devine, who has endured a torrid season in the ERC, had a slight excursion on S.S. 12 that brought a vibration in his Hyundai. But the Kilrea driver was happy to have made it to the finish. McErlean’s debut ERC outing saw him attain his priority of a finish.