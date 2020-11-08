Dan Martin takes career best finish in Vuelta A Espana

It was a bittersweet end to the Vuelta A Espana for Ireland on Sunday night as Sam Bennett was denied his second stage win on the final day, while it was a career-best race for Dan Martin who finished fourth overall.

Tour de France hero Bennett, who claimed an historic green jersey at this year's race, was beaten to the finish line in the Spanish capital of Madrid by Pascal Ackerman, though it took a photo finish before the Bora Hansgrohe rider was declared the winner.

The Irishman came into the stage on the back of a brilliant victory on stage four but an unfair relegation five days later tempered the good vibes for him.

And with a brutal third week of racing which featured several mountainous stages, Bennett’s chances of emulating his results from 2019 where he took two stage wins rested on Sunday night’s finale.

The Carrick on Suir man looked up for the challenge all through the flat stage which was always going to end in a bunch sprint - something he has proven to be one of the best in the world at in recent years.

He was poised for victory thanks to another textbook leadout from his Deceuninck Quick Step teammates and when he launched his sprint in the final 100 metres it looked like his to lose.

Alas, Ackerman - who was given the victory on stage nine after Bennett’s demotion - proved too strong and he held on by the width of a half a wheel.

If Bennett´s overriding emotion was disappointment, his fellow Irishman Dan Martin ended the Vuelta having notched the best General Classification result of his illustrious career.

The 34-year old father of two was soundly written off as a contender coming into the race - and perhaps with good reason having been winless for over 2 years - but he proved his doubters wrong with a superb fourth overall.

Just 2 minutes and 43 seconds separated Martin from overall winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma), almost a minute of that deficit coming courtesy of the latter´s brilliant performance on Saturday´s penultimate stage which sealed the red jersey.

He was in the top 10 on 8 stages, winning a stunning stage on day three where he bested eventual winner Roglic and eventual runner-up Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) Briton Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) rounded out the podium.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved these past three weeks,” said Martin who completed his 13th Grand Tour at this year´s Vuelta.

“Israel Start Up Nation signed me last year with the belief that I was capable of results like this and it’s amazing for me to pay back that belief. They gave me a team built around me and the guys did all they could for me for three weeks. It’s been one hell of a ride and to get the best Grand Tour result of my career and a stage victory, we could not have imagined such results three weeks ago.”